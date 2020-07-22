If you have never seen a handwoven tapestry in person, you are missing out. The artistry behind these amazing pieces is awe-inspiring, to say the least. Four thousands of years, people have made around the world, and tapestries are one of those arts that have stood the test of time. Appropriate in any setting, it’s easy to marvel at the pure beauty these canvases portray. So what is a tapestry? A tapestry is a piece of art that is a handwoven form of textile with intricate designing and symbolizes your personal style and that of the artist! It is a traditional and ancient weaving technique that originated in the 15th century during the Spanish Colonial period in Peru.

Did you know? Henry the 8th owned approximately 2000 tapestries hanging in his palaces.

While buying perfect Peruvian Tapestries, whether for pillows, blankets or as a wall hanging, you have the option of personalizing your choice. A unique aspect of Peruvian Tapestries is that almost every item has a personal story behind them; for example, some of the most coveted pieces have been simple designs of villagers walking in their town. Hence, it is not only an investment in fabric rather an investment in human emotion that you get the opportunity to capture and preserve.

One of the things you can look for is natural color dyes. You can also choose from different designs and motifs such as vintage styles, sacred designs, modern designs, flora/fauna designs, and traditional designs. Additionally, you can also choose from a selection of fabrics such as wool, cotton, and other indigenous choices depending on the geographical location.

If you get the opportunity to buy this beautiful piece of work in Peru, specifically Macchu Picchu or Lima, then you essentially get the best artwork you can in the world. However, if that is not feasible, then you can still buy it in your shopping malls or online stores such as Etsy, or at https://maximolaura.com/. There are Peruvian people all over the world, making and selling these beautiful works of art. Finding someone near you shouldn’t be difficult, but ordering one directly from the source is encouraged. By purchasing direct, you can avoid any middleman markup, deal directly with the artist, and know that their work isn’t being exploited.

Often considered a conversation piece, these art pieces can be hung on walls, displayed in glass cases, or even draped over furniture for decoration. Tapestries come in all sizes and shapes, and custom orders can be completed by those that specialize in custom tapestries. Most artists prefer to make artistic pieces that sell as unique pieces of art, rather than mass-producing a single design. To preserve the magnificent piece, you can get it framed and hang it on your wall for all your friends and family to admire. Displaying your tapestry in your home’s entryway is an excellent way for you and your guests to enjoy the art. So, now you can buy your own Peruvian tapestry, which connects to you, an ultimate form of expression of art, culture, and emotion.