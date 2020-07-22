There was a time when team uniforms were not a thing. Though the first baseball game was played in 1846, it wasn’t until the New York Knickerbockers wore an actual team uniform when they took the field three years later in 1849.

Hence. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century when the idea of team sportswear started. The New York baseball team at the time proved that teams could have specific sportswear when the entire team wore uniforms, including the mentors and care staff.

Uniforms then became famous to the point where even the fans started wearing their favorite team’s uniforms because they finally understood the worth that can be connected to a team uniform. Since then, team uniforms have been embraced, whether for a high school, school group, club, or college sports squad. Companies like AirX Teamwear are providing cutting edge uniform design for teams and athletes at all levels of the game. Here some of the reasons why team uniforms are so important in sports:

• Identity

The easiest way to distinguish between the competing teams is visually through their uniforms. It is also the easiest way to identify the players, mainly because they go the extra mile by writing the player’s name and number. Sometimes in sports, the ball might be moving too fast, especially in soccer games. Players are able to know who to pass the ball to and who to keep it away from by their uniforms. Hence, having different uniforms helps players stay aware of what is happening around them. Uniforms also help fans root for their teams and keep continuous track of the game’s progress.

• Unity

Like baseball, football, basketball, and cricket, most sports need a team spirit to play well and win matches. There is a sense of unity among players when they wear the same jersey, cap, and color on the playing field. In a sense, the uniform helps instill unity among team members and enhance the team’s confidence. It encourages the unity of the team and pushes the players to remain motivated to want to be better performers in the field. Hence, it also helps increase the team’s enthusiasm and desire to succeed. Thus a uniform helps instigate the feeling of belonging to one country, institution, or city. A uniform creates solidarity between the fans and the players. The stronger the fan base, the more motivated the players will be.

• A Sense of Equality

A team’s achievement is fostered when every team player plays their part, including the coaches, field players, and employees. Having one identical uniform helps fortify that feeling of equality, which is very important to the team’s triumph. Teamwork is all about every player is on the same page going towards one agenda. Hence, when team employees also wear the team’s uniform, they also shed their distinct identities and become one with the unit. Playing, winning, and losing is always as a team and not as people.

• Helpful for Fans

Uniforms make it practically easy for fans to watch the match and quickly identify their team players. The uniforms make it easy for the fans to distinguish who has a place with the team and who will promptly pursue a match without breaking much sweat.

Fans can responsively and more readily monitor the team’s performance and encourage the players to bring their best to the field.