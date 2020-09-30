Businesses can begin as a sole proprietorship, which means it can be owned and ran by just one person. If that single owner person who owns and runs the business does a really good job, the chances are that business is going to grow. Growth is positive because it means more customers and more profit. There are requirements required to keep that growth, and that is to keep one hundred percent oversight of all aspects of doing business. That will soon become a job too big for a single person to carry out, which is why at some point, you will need a business partner.

Business partners do not only refer to shareholders or people who own a part of your business. Your employees are also business partners because they help you run a specialized area of your business, and without which, your customers would not be able to receive your products and services. Suppliers and contractors are also business partners. Even if it is you who is paying them to work with you, what they do has a direct impact on the success or failure of your business strategies.

Looking for a business partner is not an easy task. There are a lot of things to consider and factor in, and you need to also keep in mind that you need your team to be diverse. This means the more different each member or business partner is, the better creativity your team can bring to the table.

The number one factor that you should look for in a business partner is always expertise. You need to ensure that while your business is still small, you need to have the people who have had experience working in businesses that are already successful. This will help your business replicate the success recipe that has already been applied elsewhere.

There should be trust between business partners. Trust means the ability to function independently from each other and still reach the same goal.

A business partner can be likened to a spouse. Both parties can have different and varying skillsets, opposing opinions on some matters outside work, have opposite personalities and do things differently from each other and still move the business to the right direction.