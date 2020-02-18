The legal career in India has experienced a vital and noteworthy change over the past few years. In the present scenario, the law applicants are not only restricted to courts, but are enthusiastically found allocating in various corporate houses, law firms, litigation, law agencies, advisory services, and supervisory services.

What is LSAT India?

LSAT India is a law entrance test conducted to test the candidate’s mental and evaluation abilities. LSAT India is planned by the USA based Law School Admission Council (LSAC). Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India is conducted for admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. The test is conducted to shortlist the law applicants for admission in bachelor’s and master’s level courses offered at more than 85 law colleges in India. The exam is conducted once in a year. LSAT India is a national level exam.

What is the Eligibility of LSAT?

The aspirants who have completed the bachelor program in any discipline can apply for the LSAT India; provided they must have scored minimum 45% marks in the bachelor program.

What is the duration of undergraduate Law program?

The duration of LLB is three year after qualifying the LSAT India.

What are the subjects covered under the three years LLB program?

The aspirants have to study the following laws in the three years Law course:

Labour Law

Family Law

Criminal Law

Professional Ethics

Law of Torts & Consumer Protection Act

Constitutional Law

Law of Evidence

Arbitration, Conciliation & Alternative

Human Rights & International Law

Environmental Law

Property Law

Jurisprudence

Legal Aids

Law of Contract

Civil Procedure Code

Interpretation of Statutes

Legal Writing

Administrative Law

Code of Criminal Procedure

Company Law

Land Laws (includes the land ceiling and other local laws)

Capital market & Securities Law / Banking Law including the Negotiable Instruments Act / Co-operative Law

Law of Taxation

Indian Contract Act / Trust/ Women rights & Law / Criminology / International Economics Law

Conflict of Laws / Comparative Law / Intellectual Property Law / Law of Insurance

Career options after LLB

There are many highly paid reputed designations offered after completing LLB program. The career options after LLB are:

Writing / Journals / Reports

Teaching

Legal Outsourcing

Judiciary

Legal Practitioner

Government Service

Legal advisors for corporate sector

Money Matters

Legal Advisor / Advocates can work as legal counsel and, firms, organizations, legal persons, individuals and families.

What remuneration is offered after pursuing Law?

It is mentioned in one of the prominent job portal, that on an average the salary of a legal representative fluctuates in between Rs. 1, 55,000 to Rs. 25, 68,932 per year. Though, the salary package would highly influenced by the factors such as status, case handling, expertise in law, command of the lawyer over his specialization field and the last college from which the law pursued by the advocate.

Conclusion

In current scenario, the demand for the legal practitioners is growing, as the crime rate and legal requirements of the economy are increasing day by day. Law as a career option is extremely challenging and requires aspirants to experiment with their specialized subjects and be willing to work long hours. LLB is the most recommendable and highly paid course for the aspirants who are willing to have a bright future. In the coming years there will be many jobs and huge demand for legal practitioners.