Venkateshwar Signature School is a prestigious educational institution of Raipur and is considered by many to be the best CBSE School in Raipur. The school abides by a CBSE and Cambridge curriculum. The syllabus has been designed by senior educational experts in the best interest of the students. The school was established by the Dayanand Foundation and is a venture by the Venkateshwar Group of Schools and Academics. It has branches in different other parts of the country. The school is known for its superior quality of education and the scientific approaches that it follows in imparting education to the students. VSS tries to train the tender minds in such a way that they grow up to become responsible citizens of the nation. The school also plays its role in shaping the personality of these blossoming flowers.

Venkateshwar Signature School is a Day Boarding School and it has classes from Nursery to VI. The school is built on a fine area in a beautiful surrounding. All the classrooms are air-conditioned so that the students can learn their lessons comfortably. The Smart Class programme is meant to make the teachers and the students familiar with the latest forms of technology. All the classrooms have smart boards, bluetooth mouses, computers and traditional whiteboards. This enables the students to see the videos and live images of all their chapters. This makes sure of the fact that they remember their schooling for life. The classrooms are well furnished and spacious. There is a very large playground with a tennis court, a badminton court, a basketball court and cricket nets. Various sports activities are organized from time to time to ensure that the students remain fit and healthy. VSS takes care of the mental as well as the physical development of the students. This makes it the best school in Raipur. Some of the sports-related activities that are organized in the school campus from time to time are Football, Yoga, Meditation, Aerobics, Table Tennis, Hockey, Chess, Skating, Swimming and so on.

All the teachers are highly qualified and provide an excellent education to all the students. Individual attention is given to each of the students so that they do not face any kind of difficulty in the learning process. The library is highly equipped with books of all kinds. It is also computerized and fully air-conditioned. You will find books on almost every topic there. Apart from books, you will also get magazines, journals, encyclopedias and newspapers. The open shelf system allows the students to grab a book of their choice and read it as they please. There is a reading room as well where the students can study in their free periods. As the best school in Raipur, VSS motivates the students in every possible way to prosper in their lives.

VSS focuses on learning with the help of various tools like Educational Trips, Projects, Group Presentations, dramatizations, Creative Games, Role Play and so on. The school does everything it can to help the students turn their dreams to reality, making it the best school in Raipur. VSS also offers bus service to the students. The school buses have a GPS tracking feature. The buses are also air-conditioned and cover around a 20km to 30km distance. There is a centrally air-conditioned auditorium that has a Public Address System. The auditorium is also well-equipped with 3D technology. This auditorium can be used as a multi-purpose room for conducting meetings, workshops and seminars. Venkateshwar Signature School puts your child above everything else and it does all that it can do to shape the future of the students. This makes VSS the best school in Raipur.