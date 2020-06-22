The VWS group of schools are focused on improvising learning all over the country. Our focus on the pursuit of knowledge and our undying efforts to make learning in India better have today, made us the best International School in Pune. Quality education is very important to VWS and this is why it has taken extraordinary measures to live up to the principles that it preaches at all times: Values, Wisdom and Success. The VWS aims at developing generations of self-aware, confident and capable adults with well-defined personalities, ethical values and a technological edge.

The VWS has air-conditioned classrooms and the child-friendly environment because we are keen to create the perfect learning environment for your child. Spread out over approximately 70,000 square feet of pure natural bliss, the Venkateshwar World School is one the best International School in Pune when it comes to creating the perfect amalgamation of nature and knowledge. It is equipped with a large campus where your kids can learn and grow exceptionally well. The well structured integrated system will allow your children to improve their particular skills from a young age itself. Your child can also explore around 66,000 square feet of space for all kinds of outdoor activities.

VWS provides multiple facilities to its students both academically as well as non-academically. When it comes to learning, VWS aims to impart holistic education comprising of the three H’s: Head, Heart and Hand, in a warm, healthy and learner-friendly environment. It even promotes well-planned activities with a focus on providing the students with 21st-century core skills, such as Critical Thinking, Creativity, Communication, Leadership, Digital Literacy and many more. The curriculum is designed by senior educationalists specifically for this particular international school in Pune.

Very soon, VWS plans to have CBSE as well as Cambridge curriculum so that the kids can choose from the knowledge that they wish to harbour. Choices like these are crucial for the kid’s future and we believe that all forms of education must be made available for your young bloomers. Here, the teachers always try to teach the children new things through fun games and activities. VWS believes in scientific temperaments and experimental learning rather than providing only theoretical knowledge to its students. Interactive learning not only tickles your child’s fancy but also helps them learn and develop their cognitive skills efficiently.

In this curated learning conducive environment, your child will have the liberty to explore the world the way they wish to.

Many today, consider VWS to be the best international school in Pune and this belief is here for a reason. The VWS has special classrooms equipped with whiteboards and smartboards along with well-trained teachers, who can help the kids, visualize the knowledge which is being imparted to them. This has been done to promote the use of both the left and right side of the brain, thereby boosting analytical and creative skills simultaneously. These learning techniques help your child achieve all-round skills at the end of the day. Also, with its enriched knowledge library, kids can easily find all forms of reading material, be it in the form of books or digital resources. VWS intends to deliver digital education to its students with the help of sources like schoolroom, educomp and assessed. Digital education has taken the world by storm in the last few years and will significantly improve your child’s grasp on not only academics but the functioning world itself. Other infrastructures present in the campus will soon be a reality with the proposed auditorium with state of the art technology and various other leisure options available which are not present in other schools like 3D technology. These will play a vital role in enhancing the cognitive and spatial reasoning abilities of the children.

When it comes to extra-curricular activities, VWS does not lack behind. We have a playground equipped with a FIBA certified basketball court; an ITF approved Tennis Court, a badminton court, cricket nets and a vast lush playing field for the kids as well. Moreover, to nurture their talents, there are various activities that the children can choose from like archery, hockey, yoga, etc. The school has already won several accolades in the field of education. Currently, it also holds the British Council’s International School Award.

VWS also provides hostel facilities for all children from class nursery to grade six and is continuously looking to expand its horizons. The planned swimming pool on the campus will help the children gain crucial athletic abilities. Having excellent exposure to multiple athletic options makes the child independent and adventurous.

To maintain our position as the topmost international school in Pune, a position that we cemented not so long ago, the VWS intends to expand all its facilities at a rapid pace and with dynamic efficiency. The VWS has set an exemplary record over the past few years and will continue to reach for the stars.