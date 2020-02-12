Without cakes none of your occasions would feel great. We are sharing two recipes of cake prepared with dry fruits. Do try them and make your special moments extra special.

Eggless Date Cake:

Ingredients:

18 dates

3/4 cup milk

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour or maida

1/2 cup oil

1 tea spoon baking soda

1 table spoon cashews

Method:

You have to soak the dates in warm milk overnight. Remove the seeds and add sugar and grind them in to a smooth paste along with the milk in which it is soaked in and finally add oil and mix. Now, sieve flour and baking soda. Add the flour one table spoon at a time and mix slowly. Add the nuts and mix again. Finally, preheat the oven at 350 degrees F to bake the cake in a greased oven proof dish for 35-40min

Your amazing date cake is ready. The eggless ones tastes better than the ones with eggs.

Coffee and Walnut Cake

Ingredients for the cake

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon instant coffee

175grams butter or margarine

175grams light brown sugar

175grams self-raising flour

3 medium eggs

50grams chopped walnuts

Ingredients for the filling

A few drops of vanilla essence

100grams butter or margarine

150grams icing sugar

1 teaspoon instant coffee

200ml double cream

Method:

You have to make a mixture of the cream butter and sugar first and then add the vanilla essence and baking powder in a bowl and beat the eggs and gently to add to the mixture alternating with adding the flour. Be very careful while adding and mixing the eggs. Make a solution of coffee and hot water as per the said quantities and ass it to the mixture of walnuts. Now you have to cook in middle of oven for approximately 25 minutes and the gas mark should be 4, 180 degrees or 350 degrees F until the stuff becomes firm to touch.

For the filling part:

You have to cream the icing sugar and butter in a bowl first followed by the mixture of coffee and hot water.

Now add this to the buttercream.

You got to use 1/3 rd of this mixture to cover the top of one of the cakes and decorate with any spare walnuts and use the remaining part on the other cake as this will be the middle of the sandwich.

Finally, whip the double cream and spread on top of coffee buttercream.

Then place the decorated cake on top and a sumptuous coffee walnut cake is ready to be eaten.

Bake these amazing cakes and get the cake delivery to your friends or loved ones place.