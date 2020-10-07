Stress when left unmanaged can easily result in serious issues that are much more difficult to fix. Even at mild levels, stress has many physiological effects and when the untreated long term can be negative to your own physical and mental health. Managing stress and managing it effectively is essential in maintaining your health and productivity. There is no year more stressful than 2020 with many changes happening in the first half of the year and the compulsory compliance to the new normal in the second half. If you feel like your stress level has hit the roof, here are some of the ways you can effectively reduce it.

Engage in Sports

Sports will allow you to hit two birds with one stone. This is because when you are engaged in this type of physical activity, you are not only having fun, but you are also burning more calories and moving your muscles. It is both a game and a form of physical exercise. There have been many types of research done to prove that our physical activity level has a positive effect on stress reduction and therefore allowing us to manage it better.

Listen to music

Music is another way that relaxes your brain. It is regarded as a universal language because it can convey emotions without having to evoke lyrical reference using a specific language. If you are looking to relieve stress with music, go for the classical ones. Classical music can be hard to find, but with the new technology and platforms we have today they are just one click away in streaming apps like Spotify. You will find some of these classical pieces when you search for keywords like Spotify Playskaufen. There are also studies that associate higher brain activity when listening to classical music which reduced your risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease later in life.

Spend time Socializing

Even if you are on lockdown, you can continue to socialize with your friends and family. The beauty of the technology we have now is we have more than one way to get in touch with each other, which was impossible only a few decades ago. Interacting with fellow humans and putting yourself in a state where you can listen and be listened to is known to spike up your happy hormones. These hormones will not only make your mood lighter, but it also empowers you to fight off stress more effectively.