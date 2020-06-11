There are different types of waist trainers, including latex waist cinchers, steel boned corsets, neoprene waist wraps and so on. So, buying a waist trainer for the first time can be completely overwhelming. Even when quality waist trainers are not very expensive, you want your first purchase to be the best purchase. There is a lot to read about different waist trainer options. However, in this article, we stick to the basics only and learn about the pros and cons of waist trainer corset.

What Is A Waist Trainer ?

Corsets, waist shapers, waist trainers, waist cinchers – you might have heard of all variations. However, there was a time when women did not have these many choices. Back in the Victorian era, there was only one type of waist trainer known as corset. Women had to wear steel boned corsets. The corset was used to achieve a small waist by corset training, also known as tightlacing.



Women used to cinch a corset tighter and tighter to change the shape of the cartilage connecting the sternum and the “false” ribs. The goal was to achieve a tapered waistline by repositioning the “floating” ribs and the organs.



You may not be comfortable with the shifting of organs. You don’t have to worry if you don’t like tightlacing. Waist training is completely changed these days. You have more options and each option is better than those Victorian-era corsets. Although the term tightlacing is still used, the term does not refer to tightlacing with the traditional corsets.



It’s true that having so many options can be a little confusing. However, this also means that there is a right type of corset made for you. Keep in mind that wearing a waist trainer can affect your breathing, comfort and posture. You don’t have to worry about any discomfort when you purchase the right waist trainer. You can easily achieve drastic and quick results. For this, you have to learn about the pros and cons of different types.



Shall you use a waist trainer corset to achieve the desired hourglass shape? Let’s see the pros and cons of wearing corsets. Many marketers and women use the term waist trainer corset for any type of waist trainer. However, this is not true.



A real corset has a steel boning. It has laces in the back for tightlacing. The shaping power of corset depends on the boning. The corset keeps its shape because of the boning. As you tighten the laces, the boning changes your ribcage and tapers your waistline.



When it comes to waist trainers, corsets are the most “hardcore” option. Wearing a waist trainer corset over time can change the actual physical shape of the wearer. According to those who have been doing waist training before, waist trainer corsets are the true waist trainers. For a serious waist trainer, other options are merely “waist tamers”.

Waist Trainer Corset Pros

Wearing a waist trainer corset offers the best waist slimming effects.

offers the best waist slimming effects. You can easily and instantly remove inches from your waistline.

If you are wearing your waist trainer corset properly then you can reduce your waist by 5 to 6 inches or even more.

Waist Trainer Corset Cons

You cannot exercise in your waist trainer corset .

You may not be able to do strenuous activities after wearing a corset.

A waist trainer corset can cause discomfort to a first-time wearer. However, all wearers get used to this feeling.

A waist trainer corset may not be totally seamless under clothes.

Corsets are not very newbie-friendly.

Some women think that wearing a corset is just a trend. However, serious corset training is a lifestyle. You cannot achieve an hourglass figure simply by strapping on a corset. You need to learn a lot. First of all, you need to learn to choose a corset. Then you have to season it. In the end, you have to learn to use it properly. This can take from months to years.

