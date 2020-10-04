Rent has gone up in 2020, and the majority of families living in central business districts are moving to the suburbs. There are a lot of benefits to doing so. If you are planning to vacate your central business district apartment and are still feeling adamant about living in the suburbs, here are some benefits that might convince you to finally make that decision.

Living costs in Suburbs are much more affordable

One of the common reasons people move to the suburb is the cost. Suburbs have lesser rents for commercial spaces, therefore allowing businesses to price their products much lower while still maintaining their profit margin. Grocery items in the suburbs are typically 15 – 20 percent lower than the average costs of the same items in an area that is centrally located in urban neighborhoods. Though gas and electricity as well as other utilities, can be on the same level as in the central business areas, the traffic and usage competition is low, allowing you to drop usage levels of these products and services.

Real Estate is priced much lower

The ratio of residential and commercial spaces is much higher in the suburbs, which means there is a higher demand for rental properties. The higher the demand, the lower the price. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment is typically 10% lower in the suburbs. The savings are much more significant for families with rents for 3-bedroom houses and apartments determined to be 30% lower than they usually are in cities.

Uncompromised accessibility

Though there are some suburbs that are truly remote and isolated, the ones near the huge cities tend to have better access to services available to those living centrally. When selecting a suburb to relocate to ensure that you have access to services offered by providers such as Emergency Dentist Mandurah, and other health centers. Accessibility to health and educational facilities should be an important thing to keep in mind for families wanting to move to suburban areas.

Better Privacy

One disadvantage of living in tight apartment buildings, complexes, and condominiums in central districts is the lack of privacy. When the walls are constructed too thinly, noise both inside and outside the building can post issues. Living in the suburb may even allow you to have your own lawn and backyard. This allows for more privacy and more quality time with your family.

Moving to the suburbs is not for everyone. Consider all pros and cons first prior to making a move.