Christmas is always a special time of year in the office but obviously things will be very different in 2020 due to the pandemic. One of the best office traditions loved by many workers is Secret Santa which is always great fun and a way to connect with colleagues, but it can still be done despite COVID-19 and could be a great way to lift people’s spirits after what has been a very difficult year.

Online Generators for the Draw

Instead of names in a hat, this year you can simply enter the names of employees into a generator to complete the draw and you can even conduct the draw on a Zoom meeting to add a social aspect and to make it more fun. Zoom is an incredibly important platform to use in the current climate and not only for meetings, so having regular social events and even replicating after work drinks here could be of great help over the festive period.

Buying Presents Online

Once everyone has someone to buy a gift for and the amount has been set, you can then get to work finding the perfect gift. Shopping online is a smart and safe option for this year and can also help you to find special, unique Christmas gifts like the ones that are available at Card Factory. This year should be extra special as it has been so hard for everyone so you should carefully think about who you are buying for.

Delivering the Present

Once the present has arrived and you have wrapped it, you can then either post it to the recipient’s home address or post it yourself (but be careful not to be seen!).

Opening Together Online

Once everyone has their gift delivered, it is then a case of setting up another Zoom meeting and enjoying watching everyone open their present and try to guess who their secret Santa was. As there is no opportunity for an office party this year, you might want to turn this into an “online party” where you can play games, have a few drinks and enjoy spending time with colleagues.

