Life is unpredictable but death is certain. However, in which place one person will die is definitely not known. Sometimes it happens that people die in far off places, away from their families and loved ones. In such cases, the dead body has to be brought back among the family members for the last rites and the burial. Getting a dead body back home is not an easy task. Some people prefer to hand over the job to professional funeral companies who specialise in body transport Chennai. Alternatively, you can also do the work by yourself but that will mean taking care of a lot of paperwork and tedious follow-ups with the hospital, the airlines etc.

Whatever you do, here are a list of things that must be done in case you want to get home the body of your deceased friend or relative.