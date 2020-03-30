Life is unpredictable but death is certain. However, in which place one person will die is definitely not known. Sometimes it happens that people die in far off places, away from their families and loved ones. In such cases, the dead body has to be brought back among the family members for the last rites and the burial. Getting a dead body back home is not an easy task. Some people prefer to hand over the job to professional funeral companies who specialise in body transport Chennai. Alternatively, you can also do the work by yourself but that will mean taking care of a lot of paperwork and tedious follow-ups with the hospital, the airlines etc.
Whatever you do, here are a list of things that must be done in case you want to get home the body of your deceased friend or relative.
- It is not possible to entirely work out the transportation of a dead body all by yourself. You will have to take the help of a funeral director or a well-know transport company. These shippers have complete knowledge of the methods involved. So, you have to take their help.
- A dead body is carried in the cargo hold of an airline that too after the airline has agreed to transport it. All airlines do not carry dead bodies. Therefore, you will also have to find a suitable one which agrees to do the same. A funeral company takes care of all these fact findings because they are thorough with the procedures of dead body transport in Chennai and all the paperwork necessary for the body to be taken as cargo.
- Shipping a dead body is an expensive affair. The cost depends on factors like weight, distance, means of transportation used and other factors. Also, you have to take into account costs of the container and a number of other service changes that have to be made on the way. The price is even higher for international flights and transportation.
- If the deceased has expired in a place that is not too far and transportation via road is an option then that route can also be opted for. In fact, road transportation of the dead body will be far cheaper than by airplane. You will only have to take into account the number of miles being travelled and the weight of the dead body. You can always ask a funeral company to make arrangements for a hearse van with freezing equipment so that the body does not decompose while it travels. This is one of the best ways of dead body transport in Chennai.
- If the body is travelling across different states then by road then it is important to know the rules in that particular state for dead body transportation. Some states want the bodies to be freezed or embalmed while they are being transported through the state. Funeral companies are aware of the rules of transportation through different states.
Leave a Reply