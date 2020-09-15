During the first few weeks and months of the lockdown, everyone appears to be excited to be doing everything from home including work. It was only a matter of days when we all realize that this work from home situation is a haven for boredom to kick in. By the end of the second week this community shared boredom becomes apparent with the surge of videos people trying out trending online challenges and DIY recipes you can do at home. Pretty soon everyone ran out of challenges to try out and are now left with nothing more to kill the boredom. Here are some activities that are effective in killing time during the quarantine period.

Baking

This is a potential source of income which makes it a productive hobby for anyone who picks up interest in it. If you love sweets and pastries then you may find this hobby useful and fun at the same time. If you already have the necessary equipment in the comfort of your own kitchen then you can start this new hobby almost immediately. There are many beginner recipes available online and in video streaming sites to help you get started on your baking journey.

Woodworks

Have you ever had the desire to build something on your own? It could be something as simple as building a chair and as complex as building your own little cabin in the woods. Whatever it is woodworks is an excellent time killer. There are safety precautions that must be put in place though. First you need to have the right equipment including the best sanders for woodworking. Having the right tools will ensure you that you do things right and reduce the risks of accidents. It will also quickly move your skill level from zero to hero.

Handcrafts

If you are the crafty and artsy type of person, then handicraft work may be an excellent pastime for you. There are plenty of materials you can play with, including paper, clay, concrete, wood and basically everything you can get your hands on. There is no limit to what a creative mind can do so let go and just let your creativity take over. When dealing with wood products the outcomes are best achieved using the best orbital sander for wood. This ensures that the wood surfaces are smooth and evened out. Look up high quality materials first before purchasing them to ensure that you get the best value for your money.