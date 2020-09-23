Selecting a clan name is a task that is carefully executed by gamers and clan members. This is because for most gaming platforms, clan names are permanent which means you may not have the option to change it later in the process. The selection process for clan names can get really complicated and sometimes can drag on too long without an end in sight. As a clan you need to decide on a name fast before the other members of the clan become bored of the waiting and move to other groups with much cooler names.

The longer the time you take in finalizing a clan name the lesser your options will be. While you are taking the time in selecting your clan name the list of cool options become lesser as other groups are starting to take their pick. If you are looking where to look for suggestions on cool names for your clan here some places you can check out.

Forums and Group chat

Before looking at other places online, the first choice for every clan leader is to always get feedback and suggestion from his or her team members. Games usually have their own built-in chat boxes for groups to discuss strategies and interact. This is a good medium for clan members to meet and decide on what name they want to call themselves.

The internet also has a lot of forums written on the subject of selecting clan names. The wealth of data you can find online is extensive, as long as you know where to look and you know exactly what you are looking for. Before heading online to search for clan name suggestions make sure you have already met with your group and have at least a list of preferences for a clan name.

Clan name Generators

In case you do not know there are resources and tools online intended to help in choosing clan names. It should be easy to find a clan name idea generator that will allow you to customize the search criteria. These generators are free and easy to use and can speed up the clan name selection process for you. You can also run more than one search and get more than one result. You can then keep a list of potential options obtained from the online generator and present these options to the gamers for them to vote on.