Protein shakes are without a doubt one of the most common dietary need. In order to supplement their food, people often use protein shakes. Protein helps in the construction of strength, losing weight or enhancing your general wellbeing. Protein drinks, smoothies and foods enhanced with added protein powder are becoming more and more common for those who want to start the day with a protein boost.

Does the protein powder have an optimal time for consumption? While fulfilling the overall daily intake of protein is most important, various researches suggest that the timing of protein consumption can make a big difference. After exercise, most people take their protein shakes to give the muscles the nutrition that they need to heal and grow. Okay, what is the right time to consume protein shake? You may have discovered that consuming a shake protein before bed will help you shed weight. Protein consumption at night will improve your metabolism in the morning. You need to know the science behind the consumption of protein supplement before bed. One of the best nutrition brands in India is going to share some points that help you know the science behind having a protein drink before bed. Here, we delve into the evidence.

What science says?

Everybody understands how much a glass of water is healthy for the health, but some might be doubtful about drinking a whole protein shake before bed. Researchers also performed a variety of studies, and findings indicate that consuming 30-40gm of protein before bed will lead to weight loss, muscle development and muscle mass preservation. Amino acids that create our muscles are provided by protein. The muscles repair and grow throughout our night if we consume enough protein. During this process, the growth hormone is elevated. The enzyme improves muscle growth and decreases weight.

Is this for everyone?

Protein supplement before sleep can promote muscle growth even if you are not physically active. If you wish to boost your metabolism, then having a glass of protein shake would be a great idea. When you have a fast metabolism, you’ll be able to burn more calories faster. You can reach your weight loss goals easily with the regular consumption of protein supplement before bed. If you have high blood sugar, then avoid consuming protein shake in the night, as it can increase sugar level. It also helps you in preserving muscles and retains their strength.

Will it disrupt your sleep? Some people think that drinking protein during bedtime will disrupt their sleep. It is proved that protein supplement before bed has no effect on sleep quality. In fact, you'll get better sleep during the night. Late-night cravings will also reduce because of protein consumption. You just need to make sure that you are consuming a good quality protein supplement. There are different types of protein supplements available in the market like casein, whey and soy.