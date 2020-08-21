Your car’s dashboard and interior console can give you information about the condition and performance of your vehicle. It’s vital to understand what all of the gauges and indicators are telling you about your car. Understanding your car lights meaning will help you spot any potential mechanical problems with your car and help you determine what to do next.

What Is Each Dashboard Light in My Car

Drivers need to have an understanding of vehicle basics, such as what size windshield wipers do I need, what type of oil is right for the car and what do the interior lights mean on the dashboard. Cars today have evolved to include a variety of different functionalities and indicators on the dashboard. At the front and center of most dashboards is the speedometer, which displays the vehicle’s speed.

The fuel gauge light is also close to the speedometer in most car models and typically includes a warning light if fuel gets too low. Your car’s tachometer is another gauge that is also on the dashboard console. This indicator shows the engine’s number of revolutions each minute. This information can help you determine how hard your engine is working.

The dashboard also has other essential controls and indicators to help operate the vehicle. Your car’s exterior lights, headlights and parking light controls are close to the dashboard. The vehicle’s windshield wiper system is also in this spot. Unfortunately, most vehicles don’t have a light-up indicator showing when you’ll need new headlights or wiper blades for your car.

What Are the Vehicle Warning Indicators for My Car

Before going on a trip in your car, you should learn about the most common warning indicators on the dashboard. Car indicator warning lights may show that your vehicle needs service. In some situations, it may be safer to pull over and stop driving the vehicle until it gets fixed.

One of the most common indicator lights is the check engine light. Most cars of today have a computer system inside that displays the check engine light in a variety of situations. Sometimes, the problem is as simple as a loose gas cap. In other cases, it may indicate there is a mechanical issue that needs to get checked. Additionally, the oil pressure light is another important indicator. When this lights up, you need more oil in your car right away.

Another light that is regularly seen on the dashboard is the tire pressure indicator light. This dashboard warning indicator lights up when the internal pressure inside of the tires is too low or too high. It’s typical to see the warning light when there is a sudden temperature change outside. To fix this, you’ll just need to go to a gas station and have air put in your tires. Learn more about your car to have a better handle on things when you see a dashboard light or indicator go off. Knowing what each indicator means will help you get a more accurate diagnosis of the issue and avoid spending thousands of dollars in unnecessary repair costs