Primarily, there are 2 types of glove boxes that we will go through in this guide. They are as follows –

1) Laboratory Filtered Glove Boxes

Configured as an open-loop airflow system, there are containment glove boxes which safely and effectively controls the particulates in your laboratory. To control the particulate with HEPA or ULPA filters, which capture the particulates, a glove box is required in filtration glove boxes.

Particulates are inside the chamber, in which the filtered glove box is negatively pressured, it contains a protect operator. Through the open exhaust loop glove boxes; this ambient room atmosphere is drawn.

The fine pharmaceutical powders, aerosols, microbial contaminants, etc. are the particulates which can be captured by the filters. Through HEPA/ULPA contaminants are moved from the exhaust gas, which draws exhaust particles through a filter which in turn makes it safe for indoor release.

2300 open-loop glove boxes are factory configured to create positive pressure which protects the samples against airborne particles alternatively. Every clean and sterile sample can be easily contaminated as the particulates are everywhere, so filtration glove boxes are designed especially which isolates sterile objects or samples inside against the outside particulates.

Filtered glove boxes cannot maintain a pure gas atmosphere as the gases move freely through any particulate filter. To control humidity and oxygen level filtered glove boxes are not a good choice, so it is recommended to use the isolation glove boxes for any application or use. Best is the clear acrylic glove boxes for the general-purpose processing. Non-dissipative acrylic could be damaged by some cleaning agents present, as there are cleansing agents present everywhere. Keeping the dry box clean static charges are eliminated by chemical Grade Clear Static-Dissipative Acrylic, plus it has a powerful chemical resistance and doesn’t attract particles from the air.

Using a clear PVC glove box is a good economical choice and is also good if there is the usage of many corrosive chemicals and alcohol, for the experimentation. Then it is recommended highly that you use the PVC glove box. The best chemical resistant plastic glove boxes are Polypropylene and recommended for the application involved with Acetone and acids.

2) Closed-Loop Filtration Glove Boxes

The 2400 series filtration glove boxes, comes with a combination of isolation glove boxes 2100 series with HEPA filtered glove boxes 2300 series. With a clean particulate controlled workspace, it delivers a low humidity environment. And this is the best part of the filtration glove boxes. It is mainly for critical processing operations in the fields of semiconductor & pharmaceutical industries and nanotechnology.

In a 2300 series of filtration glove boxes, closed-loop glove boxes can be easily configured. The users are protected from dangerous airborne particulates and powders, as it forms a negative pressure, which protects the users. Plus, the samples are also protected further against the airborne particles as there is a greater positive pressure. Gloveboxes come in four materials –

Acrylic

Static-dissipative PVC

Non-dissipative PVC

Polypropylene.

Protect the Samples against Airborne Particles –

You can choose any one of the glove boxes whichever you like for your experimentation and also ensure that the particulates get controlled properly.

To make your operations successful and protect your samples against airborne particles, you can choose any one kind of filtration glove boxes which many companies are offering. To make your operations clean choose the highest quality filtration glove boxes, which you can be provided with. Be it any operation or experimentation that you are performing; it is very important that you use the filtration glove boxes which are hygienic and also controls the particulate easily. Now that you are aware of the filtration glove boxes and its kind you can choose the one mentioned above in this guide. The filters additionally provided in these glove boxes are clean and hygienic and all the particulates are captured in its original form. There will be no mixture from outside which will interfere with or change the particulates original form also.

Uses of the Glove Boxes in Different Areas –

These glove boxes can be used by different industries such as semi-conductor, pharma and also the nanotechnology, these mentioned fields it can be used for various kinds of experimentation. These glove boxes filtered one is very much safe and hygienic and also there is no need for you to be bothered about these getting polluted in any way. An additional requirement like the stove is also provided with these filtered glove boxes. You can get these in many different firms and that too at a very flexible cost.