For the last decade Brazil has experienced an immense increase in tourism. Even before that Brazil was a popular tourist spot. On an average brazil earns 2.4 million dollars annually. There are several earning and entertainment opportunities in Brazil.

Here we will discuss some games and entertainment options when you are in Brazil. The Brazilian civilization is quite old, it is almost 3000 years old. But now there are many people from different civilizations, from the far east to the western.

The Animal Game (Jogo do Bicho)

The most popular game in Brazil is a lottery game, named as Jogo do Bicho. This is a very different game, unlike all other money earning games, this one is especially designed for those who think that they cannot afford to participate in a lottery.

It is not only referred as Jogo do Bichu, but also animal game. Participants are supposed to pick a animal, and each animal refers to group of numbers. Initially when in late 1800s this game was invented players were supposed to visit the zoo and check the revealed animals. This game was invented for earning, as a lot of people were not interested in visiting the zoo.

Now, it is 21st century and even though the authorities have banned the game, but still its popularity was sustained by the native people. That is why, now the rules for the games are according to international requirements.

The game’s lottery results are designed through some software. Moreover, everyday almost three results are generated for each game type and present the results of game on deonoposte immediately from where anyone can check the results and other updates..

This game is not restricted to any days and the participants are not required to wait longer. If for example, somebody ahs bought the lottery tickets in the morning and want to receive the result around mid-day then he would get it at 12 o clock. Similarly, if somebody wishes to participate in the last round will get the results around 9 Pm.

The Mega Sena Game

Just like the animal game Jogo do Bicho, Mega Sena is also a guess and win game. The players are given a range of numbers, from 01 to 60. They pick up a lucky number, then the selected number will be then displayed in results in the form of two decimal places.

The game is a bit tough, and it is divided into six division. The first winner is decided after the sixth round. The participants who succeed to win till th six match will get the prize. However, those who will keep on winning till the 5th round will get the 2nd prize and the third one will be for th 4th round runner up.

The minimum prize for Mega Sena Rs.3 million dollars. Initially this game was a manual lottery, but now, it is an online game. so, the results will be announced online at their websites.

Both the Jogo do Bicho and Mega Sena are two of the most popular lottery games in brazil, both of these are secure and easy to play games. Not only the natives but foreigners can also participate in these games.