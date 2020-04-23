SpyPoint Force 11D comes with a new 11-megapixel sensor. It has a response speed of 0.7 seconds, which is recommended for high-quality photos with maximum speed. The camera, of course, is capable of shooting video in HD quality. Videos will also benefit with the audio input from the built-in microphone. The Force 11D also comes with a 2-inch screen that can give you an idea of ​​pictures taken over a period of time. Such pictures can be taken using the time-lapse function.

PROS

Range of 100 feet

07 start speed

HD video with audio

11-megapixel sensor

Tripod mount design

CONS

The solar battery does not charge

PERFORMANCE

This camera is one of the best trail cameras in the market for its long-range results and a 2-inch screen. Since there are so many cameras to choose from, it can be difficult to make a wise decision. The camera works great for photos. It uses an 11-megapixel sensor to capture various images of an object, and it can be configured to trigger 6 images. Nighttime performance is also great mainly due to the very powerful flash. Technology means that you get color pictures during the day and black and white pictures at night.

Video camera capabilities include capturing images in HD quality. Since more space is required to save video files, you will need a large memory card for the device. The good news is that you can choose a 32 GB SD or SDHC memory card to save all these files.

DESIGN

With so many accessories you can get with your camera, SpyPoint truly offers a complete experience for enthusiasts. You can choose a cable lock to secure the camera to the track. The manufacturer also offers camera mounts for hard surfaces, batteries, 12V adapters, and even a steel cage to protect your camera. With a 2-year warranty, the camera truly claims the build quality, which some users consider to be the leader in its class. With a built-in 2-inch screen, the camera really offers an unrivaled experience that can simplify the entire process for the average user.

SpyPoint Force 11D is one of the full-fledged cameras for average users who need to travel long distances. The 11-megapixel camera sensor does an excellent job of taking photos in day or night. It also helps that it comes with a fast startup speed. In 0.7 seconds, the camera is fast enough to shoot most objects. But users will also appreciate the HD video with the sound that the camera has to offer. Thanks to the integrated screen, it is one of the best options for a camera which is ready to work in any environment.

