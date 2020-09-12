Online social bully and cybercrime are increasing these days. Cybercriminals are looking for the innocent mind of a child which can easily be manipulated. They use them as a tool for committing a crime and accomplishing their task. Children must be secured from these unscrupulous minded people who are looking after our child without revealing their identity. Kids are innocent and make friends on social media with an unknown person without knowing their true identity or purpose of friendship. They might share personal information and photographs which can be used for blackmail purposes afterwards. Many mobile location tracker are available online for free that can be used for safeguarding our kids from kidnappers. Let see some of them one by one.

FamiSafe Parental control app:- FamiSafe is the best cell phone tracker app that comes with the cell phone tracker feature. This enables you to find the real-time location of your kids, especially when they are returning from college, schools or tuition. In this way, parents who are getting threatening calls from kidnappers can safeguard their kids and be assured of their safety. Using this parental control app, we can block or restrict the time consuming, illegal or adult sites or application from the remote device on our kid’s phone. FamiSafe also allows you to monitor their online activity on social media like Facebook Whatsapp, Pinterest and Instagram. This app can also sense any suspicious photo sharing and parents can immediately block them remotely.

BT Parental control app: – British telecommunication also offers its users to download and use the BT parental control app. This app comes with a broadband package of British telecommunication only and is the premier parental control app. FamiSafe app is available for download in both play store as well as the apple store.

What features make FamiSafe best parental control app?

Mobile location tracker : – FamiSafe is a free phone tracker app that can easily be downloaded from play store in android phones and apple stores in iPhones. Using FamiSafe phone tracker app, we can track the location of android/iPhone or Blackberry phones easily. Cell phone location tracking system comes with real-time GPS, which can find the exact location of any mobile phones.

Parents need to look at the online activities of their kids to protect them from a social bully, blackmailers or cybercriminals. They also need to find out sites that consume most of their study time. Using FamiSafe parental control apps, they can check the browsing history of their kids, and restrict those sites that are inappropriate for their kids. Block or restrict adult dating apps: – Some apps are used for adult dating purposes. These dating apps can be dangerous for innocent minds of kids; hence parents need to block or impose a restriction on their kid’s phone using FamiSafe parental control app. Using this parental control app, we can grant access to useful sites and restrict the access of bad sites on the mobile phone.

How to download, install & use FamiSafe Parental control app?

FamiSafe Parental control app is the most trusted cell phone tracker app that has a GPS track system enabled to track phone location. This app is available in Apple stores as well as play store free of cost. Parents can download this app on their kid’s phone and install it. This app has unique features to work in stealth mode, which makes it invisible to be noticed by your kids. Hence you can spy on your kid’s phone without letting your kids aware of any spying activity.

To download this app from the play store

Click Here>> https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wondershare.famisafe

To download this app from the apple store

Click Here>> https://apps.apple.com/us/app/famisafe-parental-control-app/id1385417904

Keeping the file size and features in mind FamiSafe parental control apps is the best available cell phone tracker app. Famisafe app is free but comes with advanced features of premier parental control apps. The most interesting thing is that it has a user-friendly environment and excellent interface for performing a basic operation like android cell phone tracking, blocking or restricting the access of sites or downloading betting or illegal apps.