When the internet was introduced for public use the first time, many people did not relate to it immediately. As a foreign form of innovation a lot of people had their speculations on the safety and reliability of the systems in place to protect personal information. This was a valid concern considering the amount of personal information a suser is required to disclose and put in the database when using the internet. Cybercrimes in recent years have also gotten more advanced and the amount of financial damage they can inflict to victims have also increased exponentially.

Despite the fact that there are risks associated with the use of the internet, it eventually became a necessity to complete both professional and personal tasks. Tools and security options where put in place to limit the risk of falling victim into online money-making schemes. Even with such tools the risk level remained high but this did not stop users from all across the globe to change their lifestyles in parallel with the direction the internet is leading them.

Lifestyle changes were becoming more evident in the 2000s when the internet became a part of every office and almost every household in America. It became the primary source of information with the invention of search engines which made companies like Google and Yahoo become popular in the American pop culture.

The internet hosted a variety of things that changed how people consume entertainment. Games were one of the first to capitalize on the new technology to enhance their business model. Online games hosted on the internet became a sensation and with the added feature of having unlimited number of players and the ability for the game to be accessed from almost anywhere made it a multi-billion dollar industry. Soon sites that serve as clan name generator for games became popular as well creating a richer market for these companies to widen their profit margin.

Communication is what defines a culture and the internet brought some huge changes in this area as well by bringing a technology that could potentially replace the telephone and the traditional mailing system. Emails and social media platforms allowed for a faster and more reliable medium to keep people connected. They allowed businesses to conduct operations in areas and countries where they do not need to have physical branch. The expansion of businesses were fueled by the move to have a digital marketplace which would not have been made possible without the internet.