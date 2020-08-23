Have you been looking around standing speakers? Well, you have come to the right place. Just like any other component in your home. It’s important to have knowledge before buying anything, especially if you are going to use it for a lifetime.

Factors To Look For Before Buying Stand Speakers

1. Weight – you need to consider the weight of a stand speaker before even buying one. Why? If the stands are unstable and speakers are designed to place on top then you’ll probably have a problem when it falls. The way it’s built is perfect for the speakers on top, but you also need to consider the circumstances when you have running kids at home or pets.

2. Top Plate – the common top plates are rubber feet since it provides a strong grip to the speakers. The other type is speaker studs that less grip and may also damage the bottom of your speaker. But most people love it since it’s design is cool and it reduces vibrations. In the end, you have to consider which ones you would like for your speaker stand top plate.

3. Material Used – it is usually made of steel or wood. Both have advantages, wood offers affordable price while steel material provides durability and can last longer than materials made of wood.

4. Cable Management – one of the things you should look into is the cable management of your speaker stand. Both materials made of wood and steel provides cable management where you can hide or expose your wire. But it’s recommended to measure your wires so it can perfectly fit in your speaker stand.

5. Height – there are speaker stands that offers adjustments but you can expect it as durable as non-adjustable products. Before going out to buy, make sure you measure the height you want your speaker to look.

6. Feet & Base – the key is that, the heavier the base the more stable it will be. Depending who is living at your home. You need to consider if what you are going to need is a heavier or wider base & feet and the rubber pads of your base.

Now that you have an idea of what you should look for in a speaker stand, you can easily determine which ones are the best speaker stands for your home component and which factors you have to look into before even buying one.