Packing up your life and starting in a different country is one of the biggest challenges you can take on. There is so much to think about: from big tasks like finding a place to live and starting a new job, to the small necessities like getting a new phone number and setting up a bank account. You need to break it down into manageable pieces, rather than try to take it all on at once. Where can you start?

Visas

One of the most important things to do before moving abroad is getting your visa sorted. You need to make you’re legally allowed in the new country. There are plenty of avenues to explore – student, working holiday, and permanent residence. Each come with their own requirements and paperwork. It can be overwhelming if you’re not sure which is your best option. It’s a good idea to get professionals, such as Withers, to help you.

Culture Shock

When you move abroad, there are going to be lots of new things you have to get used to. Whether it’s having to get comfortable speaking a second language, learning a whole new culture, or navigating new public transport. Everyone approaches expat life in their own way. Take your time and before you realise, the new city will feel like home. Remember you’re not in this alone.

Staying in Touch

Maybe you’re worried about losing touch with your loved ones from home. Thanks to technology, however far away you are, there are so many ways you can stay in contact. From messaging one another on social media, leaving voice messages on WhatsApp, or having a Zoom call. Once you’ve co-ordinated your time differences you’ll be good to go. If you struggle with virtual Facetimes, you could do online activities together like cook dinner or a pub quiz so you have something to focus on.

Reach Out

Even though you’ve got your loved ones from home and you’ll make new friends – it can feel lonely. You can join online expat groups to get to know the community in your new city. They can offer you tips on saving money, which bank you should go with, or even where the best coffee in town is.

Deciding to move to another country is a huge decision and not one to be taken lightly, but once you make the move you won’t regret it. If you could move anywhere in the world, where would you go?