The variation in the geographical topography of China has resulted in the diverse creation and inhabitance of flora and fauna. However, it comes to no surprise that China has well-known zoos for people to come and explore and visit it to learn more about the diverse flora and fauna.

Besides the largest zoos in the US, one of the largest zoo in the world is located in China, The Beijing Zoo.There are about 16,735 zoos in China since 1990.

The largest zoo in China is located in Beijing, The Beijing Zoo.The Beijing Zoo has over 450 diverse species that live on land and 500 marine species. However, the total number of animals, land, and marine animals, is 14,500. Moreover, the total number of species present in the Beijing Zoo is 950.

It was found during the time Qing Dynasty in 1906. Beijing Zoo is one of the oldest public parks in China. Present in the zoo is also a research lab where zoological studies are carried out. Moreover, the study of rare animals and their origins from different continents are also studied. It was opened on July 19, 1907.

The zoo’s area span is about 90 hectares. Moreover, the zoo has the rarest of the rare animals. The Giant Panda, Clouded Leopard, Tibetan Macaque, Asian Elephant, Dugong, golden Snub-nosed monkey, and lots of other animals that are China is home to them, can be found in the zoos of China.

There are also endangered animals that are housed in the Beijing Zoo like:

Siberian Tiger

Yak

Przewalski’s horse

Snow Leopard

Tibetan gazelle

Kiang

Other popular zoos of China are: