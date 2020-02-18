Yes, winter is coming. Moreover, unlike the lucky Starks and the Lannister family, not all of us have billion-dollar designers to get our daily-wear outfits ready for us. Most of us have to mix and match. Add a young teen adult to that struggle and it becomes a huge challenge!

You might think it is easy to dress up girls or find amazing outfits for them, but it is not so. I had a Pakistani friend who would spent most of her time searching for her girls’ outfits on Pakistani clothes online USA sites. We can all relate to this struggle, because all girls make a big fuss over clothes.

What to accessories with, what footwear will go with everything, what clothes will keep them warm as well as make them look stylish? All these questions have to be kept in mind while getting their wardrobe ready. Have a look at the list we have prepared to help you out!

Denim to the Rescue!

I have not seen a teen girl give away a pair of skinny jeans. They roll it all year long, so why not make it an essential part of their winter wardrobe too. They can show off their ankle boots, even calf-high boots. For boots to pair, go for contrasting colors, which complement the jeans color, such as brown or camel.

Hip Hop Hoodies

Whatever the size, you can never go wrong with a hoodie. A girl can get a hoodie with anything, with the logo of her favorite show, or the picture of her favorite star (or even the pet!). The bigger the size of the hoodie, the cuter it looks. Also, they look great with a pair of skinny jeans too.

Shoes to Get

Getting shoes for winter season is a little tricky, as you have to keep fashion, as well as comfort and practicality in mind too. Girls cannot compromise on any, so getting the perfect pair becomes tough. This season, calf-high boots and knee-high boots are in vogue.

They are also available in a variety of colors, making it easy for you to get a pair that goes with almost every of your outfit choice. Just remember to skip wearing your sandals or open shoes. Not only this will cause a big fashion disaster, but also you’ll run the risk of being ill because of the cold.

Leather Jackets

A good leather jacket is a must-have in the winter season, and it can stay with you for another one or two to come. You can give any outfit a formal and stylish look by pairing it up with a leather jacket and comfortable heels. Although, make sure to get one in a neutral color so that your girl is not bound to wear it less often because of matching issues.

Pastel-Colored Flowery Coats

You can turn any outfit into a formal workplace suit by putting on a well-fitted pastel-colored coat over it. These are ideal for romantic outdoor date evenings too. You can pair it up with your favorite skinny jeans. Also, a great way to show off your ankle boots. Accessorize with a trendy clutch or with some cool henna designs to make it look more subtle

Puffer Jackets

This year, puffer jackets are winning the trend war with excellence. They make your outfit look cozy and warm, and are ideal for daywear, as well as relaxed weekend outings. You can pair them up with leggings, and a pair of comfortable loafers. You can also pull off a casual look by pairing them with your favorite sneakers.

Bulky Sweaters

Even if you go for a dark maroon one or a light beige one, a bulky sweater is going to keep you warm and make you look cute too. You can also go for one with stripes to give it a little semi-formal look. Mix and match with jeans, pants, or even skirts, and you can create many different outfit looks with a single piece.

Plaid Coats

You can rock a classy dinner date with this one. Wear it over your long or small winter dress, and your look is picture-perfect ready. You give an aura of class and warmth at the same time. As I was searching online for different winter outfit looks, I noticed that almost all Pakistani designer suits have been paired with a classy plaid coat. You, too, can check them in various colors to rock a designer look.