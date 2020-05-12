With summer approaching quite aggressively pretty soon, all that one can hope for each day is to dunk in the swimming pools or at the beachside. However, what fun is swimming without doing it in exclusively beautiful Colombian swimwear. Buying the right pair of Colombian swimsuits is crucial to enjoying summer. If you’re looking for a pair for yourself, there are many designs to choose from.

Here are the various kinds of Colombian Swimwear that you could possibly choose from:

Bra-type Swimwear – This particular type of swimwear is designed to encapsulate and support one’s breast as well as the body. They work both as a bra and a swimsuit at the same time. But, make a special note that those with a ‘Double D plus’ cup size need to get tailor-made bra-sized swimwear. Choosing a brand that has a wide range of style and substance works best for all body types. Slimming Swimsuit – The slimming type of swimsuit has quite a unique design that is not only a very great bathing suit as well as shapewear. Usually, Colombian swimwear is made with a very stretchy fabric that has inner linings that tuck in the stomach and gives it the shape that’s slimming. Tankini – A tankini is a two-piece suit that has a long tank style top with a short bottom. Tankini tops can have a variety of styles, such as a push-up style, plunge one, a halter neck, and so on. These tops also have a built-in bra that keeps you tight and in shape during a swim. Monokini/Swimsuit – Monokini or one-piece swimsuits come in a variety of styles and patterns. These monokinis can start from a basic black piece to any solid color of your choices. In fact, for those who prefer patterns, many artful pieces also work well. Bikini Tops – Bikini Tops are a specialty of the Colombian style swimwear. They come in a variety of styles, such as a bra-style, underwired cups one, a triangle top, a halter top one, cropped tanks, and even strapless bandeaus. Choosing the right bikini top is crucial as you need to take into account the body-type you have and how it might flatter your body shape. They can be worn with Colombian bikini bottoms or independently with a sarong to lay on the beachside or even surfer shorts. Bikini Bottoms – On the other hand, there is a whole variety of bikini bottoms that can go along with any kind of bikini tops such as string bikinis and thongs. The bikini bottoms could also be a low-rise hipster, mid-rise bottoms, etc. The choice of your bikini bottoms depends upon which part of your legs you want to highlight on thighs and hips.

Also, one of the major items that govern the kind of Colombian swimwear is one’s body shape. The swimwear you choose to purchase should complement your pear-shaped, full bust, small bust, and athletic ones.