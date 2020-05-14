Whether you’re sweating through a hot summer day or shivering through a bitter winter night, Australia’s inclement weather can leave you feeling pretty uncomfortable. Fortunately, with the right heating and air conditioning systems, you can solve this problem with the flick of a switch.

A cosy heater and a crisp air conditioner will let you enjoy complete comfort and the perfect weather conditions all year around. But with your heating and cooling appliances accounting for up to 50% of your energy usage, you also need to be smart with the systems you select.

We’re going to present you with some of the best heating and cooling systems on the market so you can select the most appropriate option for you.

Winter Warmers: The Best Options for Energy Efficient Heating at Home

Ducted Heating

Ducted heating is cost-effective and energy-efficient, allowing you to heat the whole home at once or warm up your rooms in zones.

Ducted heating is a gas system that works by drawing air in, warming it in a central heating unit, and sending it to ducts throughout your home. Each ducted heating system comes with a built-in thermostat, which you can switch on manually or program to turn on automatically. Whether you want to wake up to a warm kitchen or create a cozy bedroom before sleep, ducted heating is ideal.

Ducted heaters have star ratings ranging from 3 to 6 stars. A three-star system will be cheaper upfront but more expensive to run, while a six-star system will be more expensive upfront also more efficient. Government rebates may be available for some gas ducted heating installations.

Hydronic Heating

Natural, stylish, and innovative, hydronic heating is another option that’s becoming popular around Australia. Hydronic heating systems take piping hot water from a central boiler and circulate it throughout your home. Hydronic heaters can be connected to radiators, towel rails, panels and slabs in every room.

There are a few key benefits to hydronic heating systems, including:

Individual temperature control in every room for comfort and energy-efficiency

Employs a radiant heating method with no air, great for asthmatics and those with allergies

Hydronic heating remains in your rooms long after the system has been turned off

Hydronic heating is invisible in your home, silent when in use, and requires no maintenance

New hydronic heating panels can be added as you renovate

Hydronic heating can be used when there is not enough space to install ducted heating

Hydronic heating is relatively cheap to install and affordable to run, making it a cost-effective option overall.

Keeping Cool: The Best Options for Energy Efficient Air Conditioning at Home

Evaporative Cooling

Evaporative cooling combines low running costs with a natural, environmentally friendly cooling method, making it a popular option for air conditioning. This form of air conditioning is affordable to install and run and a very low producer of greenhouse gases.

Evaporative cooling works by gathering air from outdoors, filtering it, and cooling it using water pads. It is installed on top of your roof, with ducted outlets placed throughout your home.

For your evaporative cooling to work at its best, you will need to remember to leave windows and doors open, allowing for air to circulate. Another thing to remember is to turn on your system before the peak heat of the day, as that will allow it to work its best.

Add-On Cooling

If you’re looking for air conditioning and you already have a ducted heating system, add-on cooling is the perfect option.

As the name suggests, add-on cooling piggybacks off your existing gas ducted heating. It allows you to use the same system to cool your home by adding a condensing unit that blows cold refrigerated air through your ducts. This system will retain the same features as your heater, including zoning for low costs and personalized comfort at home.

If you have a compatible existing ducted heating system, this is the obvious air conditioning option for you.

All-Rounders: All-In-One Heating and Cooling Systems

Ducted Heating and Cooling

All-year comfort with just one system – that’s exactly what ducted reverse cycle air conditioning can provide. These systems come in two parts; ducts in the roof cavity or floor, as well as an external compressor unit outside your home.

Despite having two elements, ducted heating and cooling is fairly discreet. And because it uses a refrigerant to heat or cool incoming air, it still works effectively on humid days. While it can be more expensive to install and run, an expert installer can keep these costs down for you.

If you don’t have heating or cooling in your home or you want to change over your system, ducted reverse cycle refrigerated air conditioning could be perfect for you.

Split System Air Conditioning

Split systems also have external and internal units; the condenser and the fan coil respectively. Split systems cool your home by cooling air that’s already in the room. When in reverse, the system will use smart inverter technology to warm the air for you.

You can mount your internal unit on your wall, floor, or ceiling and it will be used to heat or cool the room it is in. If you want to control multiple rooms on the one split system, you can opt for a multi-head system that connects several units to one external condenser. This allows you to heat or cool different rooms as you please.

Split system air conditioning is easy to use, clean and maintain, and it’s fairly discreet, with most of the system kept outside. With smart inverter technology, your system will be quiet, energy-efficient, and affordable to run.

The Best Heating and Cooling for You!

At the end of the day, the best heating and cooling for you will depend on your current circumstances, your future needs, and your preferences. Whether you’re looking for central heating, air conditioning, or both, you can’t go wrong with any of the options on this list. With the advice and services of a heating and cooling professional, you can select and install a system that provides affordable, energy-efficient comfort for years to come.