Motorcycling now has passed the misconception of the dangerous mode of traveling as studies have proven its physical, mental, and financial benefits. As the craze of wearing stylish motorcycle attire, like leather jackets, vests, tracksuits, bad-ass accessories, etc. continuous to rise, more and more riders are owning this way of lifestyle. And the craze does not end on wearing chic attire but it also extends towards keeping rides in tip-top shapes.

The best possible support of a motorbike’s engine is the way to a biker’s life. Keeping a record of when was the last time you fine-tunned your bike and what parts you replaced or what type of work did you got done on your ride will help you to retain a well-maintained motorcycle that will help you go on your road journeys with interruptions and problems.

As a biker, it is imperative that you keep your ride’s health and performance in check because a well cared for vehicle always lasts longer and performs better as compared to a roughly used vehicle. And the first and the most important part of your motorcycle that you should care for the most is it’s engine.

Without a well-maintained engine not only will your motorbike lose its performance but will also bring down the whole worth of your motorbike from a selling point of view. To ensure that your bike’s engine is in good shape follow our top 4 maintenance tips.

1- Quality engine oil

Change the engine’s oil at time frames a half year or 3,000 miles. The essential role of the motorcycle engine’s oil is to go about as an oil. The oil additionally assists with diminishing engine clamor, keep different pieces of your engine cool, and is a seal for cylinders. The oil must be of a decent consistency with the goal that it might work appropriately.

The oil can’t be thick to the point that it can’t appropriately get in the middle of the tight moving pieces of your engine for grease. Simultaneously, the oil can’t be meager to such an extent that it can’t separate the parts. The sort of engine oil you use in your motorcycle determines how often you have rechanged the mobile oil. Always have in mind that better quality oil last longer.

2- Changing Air filters

If you have not replaced your bike’s air filters in a long time then it is highly likely that your two-wheeler is struggling to breathe properly as air filters act as the lungs of your ride and breathe in the outside air that includes all types of dirt and dust particles that get block by the filter and clean air passes through the engine.

However, when you do not replace these filters for a long time, they get covered in dust and lose their functionality of filtering dust particles from preventing them from getting into your ride’s motor. This can reduce your ride’s performance and the health of the engine. Therefore consider them replaced every 3 months or so.

3- Maintain tire air pressure

Maintaining your ride’s tire air pressure is one sure-fire way to increase its performance. Maintaining your bike’s tire pressure according to pounds per square inch (PSI) levels will not only increase your two-wheeler’s peak performance and acceleration but will also your ride’s engine to exert less force and fuel that will ultimately keep your bike in good shape.

4- Maintain the chain

Your motorcycle’s chain is responsible for getting your vehicle moving and is directly attached between your bike’s motor and back wheel. If the chain is not in a good shape and or is rusty or has grease, mud, dirt, or any other type of debris stuck to it then it is going to bring down the motor’s health and your motorcycle’s performance.

Therefore, it is very important that you clean your chain regularly and oil it from time to time to keep it in good shape so it can function flawlessly.

There you have it the top 4 ways by which you can increase and maintain your two-wheeler’s performance and health. Always have in mind that a well-maintained bike helps you to travel long-distance rides without any problems or breakdowns and will last a long time.