Are you in the market for a new exercise bike? If so then one option is the best spin bike under 500. Fun Fact: The average cost of spin bikes can be up to $2,000 depending on the model you pick. Here are some of the benefits of under-$500 exercise bikes:

AFFORDABLE PRICE

The under-$500 price range is certainly affordable versus high-end units like the under-$6000 S3U Novo by Expresso Fitness with 19-inch display. The under-$500 price range is still budget-friendly but you can still get decent quality.

So if you’re looking for more bells and whistles, you should be ready to shell out more money. Meanwhile, if you just want a basic unit then the under-$500 price range is more practical. You can get some of those features for a much more affordable price.

GOOD VALUE

When picking exercise equipment you should think beyond the price tag itself. For example, a $200 exercise will just have the basics but likely won’t last too long. Meanwhile, you’ll get better overall value with an under-$500 bike.

DECENT QUALITY

You can find exercise bikes as low as $200 but you’ll also get rock-bottom quality. If you’re looking for an affordable yet decent-quality unit then the best spin bike under 500 is a good option. You will also get best spin bike seat attached. It offers more options including units that cost 2x the cheapest bikes.

You can still get some features found on pricey units. They include durable material, LCD display, adjustable seat, etc. You shouldn’t expect high-end quality but for an under-$500 unit, you can get relatively good quality. Meanwhile, you still get an affordable price since it doesn’t cost $1,000 or $2,000, for example.

CARDIO WORKOUT

When picking cardio workouts you have several options like walking, jogging, rowing, stair-climbing, and cycling. You can use equipment like step machine, rowing machine, and stationary bike. These are all effective ways to get in a good workout for your heart and lungs.

BASIC FEATURES

You don’t get the same ones found on units costing thousands of dollars. However, you can still get some basic ones including:

Pre-set programs

Resistance levels

Durable construction

Adjustable seat

Cage pedals

You won’t get the same quality/number as higher-priced units. Meanwhile, you can still get a relatively good level/number. If you want more pre-set programs and resistance levels, for example, then you should be ready to plunk down more money.

These are some of the plusses you can get from the best spin bike under 500. It’s worth taking it for a spin!