Shopping for a motorcycle helmet may not be as much fun as shopping for women’s leather motorcycle jackets, but both are important gear for staying safe on the road. Your helmet should fit your head securely. You don’t want any extra space inside your helmet for your head to bounce around after impact. Helmets come with different certifications, DOT, ECE and Snell. Understand the three types to know which type of helmet is the safest.

Helmet Certifications

In the United States, helmets must be DOT-certified to use on the road. It is a federal mandate. The regulations come from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The helmet needs to withstand certain forces and impacts that might occur in a crash. DOT certification is mandatory, but manufacturers are allowed to test the helmets themselves to determine whether they meet regulations.

Snell certification has higher standards than the DOT certification, but manufacturers can voluntarily decide whether to get Snell-certified. Manufacturers must pay to have the testing done. The testing is done by a third party, which makes Snell certification the higher standard in helmets in the United States. Snell testing can help manufacturers through the developing process, too.

The ECE (Economic Commission for Europe) standard, R 22.05, is the DOT equivalent for the European market. ECE certification is also used in other countries around the world and in many racing circuits. Its regulations are more stringent than DOT or Snell, so the ECE standard is one of the highest. Under ECE guidelines. Helmets must be tested and certified before hitting the market. Testing is handled by a third-party evaluator. Every batch of helmets produced has 50 helmets tested.

Helmets in the United States must have DOT certification. Many will also have ECE and Snell certification. When you’re buying a helmet, look for the certification types. The SHARP rating is from the UK and CRASH is from Australia. These two types of certifications aren’t as common, but you may also see them. More certifications beyond the DOT certification can certainly provide confidence in the safety of the helmet.

What is the Best Type of Motorcycle Battery?

Motorcycle batteries come in different styles. Conventional, or flooded cell batteries, are the old-school batteries that you fill with liquid battery acid. They’re cheap but will need more maintenance than newer style batteries. Lithium batteries are high performance and expensive. If you live in a climate with colder weather, they may not work as well. AGM batteries are modern lead-acid batteries. They’re reliable in most weather conditions and are good performance under most conditions. They’re safer than conventional batteries and affordable. Check your manufacturer’s specs when buying a motorcycle battery to make sure you’re getting one that works with your ride.

Fashionable Motorcycle Jackets and Accessories

Shop for the best motorcycle accessories to look great on your motorcycle while staying safe on the road. Make sure your fashionable leather jacket has the durability to protect you in case of a fall. Take care of your motorcycle accessories. Air your helmet out before putting it away. Brush grime and dirt off your jacket.