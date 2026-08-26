Who says you need an MBA or years of corporate experience to start a business? Sometimes, a 10-year-old’s perspective can bring us back to the simplest and most valuable lessons. Building a business may sound intimidating, but you don’t need a complicated strategy or a perfect plan to begin.

Here are some simple tips inspired by 10-year-old author and content creator Maximus Hamilton to help you think differently about starting your own business.

Start with something you love.

Choose an idea connected to something you genuinely enjoy or care about. Children often turn their interests into creative projects, and aspiring business owners can take a similar approach. Think about whether your hobby, skill, or interest could become a product or service that other people would find useful or enjoyable. Genuine interest will not guarantee success, but it can help you remain motivated while developing your idea.

Think of what people need.

Passion can help you find an idea, but a viable business must also offer something people value.

Instead of asking only, ‘What can I sell?’ ask, ‘What problem can I help solve?’

Pay attention to common frustrations, unmet needs, or services that could be made more convenient. When an idea connects something you care about with something people genuinely need, it has a stronger foundation for becoming a business.

Start small.

You don’t need a lot of money or products at the beginning. Starting small lets you test your idea with little risk. You could sell to friends and family first to test the waters, before offering your service to your community.

Take Max, for example. At 10 years old, he wrote a book titled Bitcoin Mission and Silver and began sharing his journey and what he was learning online. His experience shows that an idea does not have to begin as a fully developed business.

Sometimes, it starts with curiosity and one small project.

Make a simple plan.

A business plan does not have to be complicated. Write down what you will offer, who might buy it, how much it will cost to create or deliver, and what you plan to charge. Understanding your target customer can also help you decide where to sell and how to promote your business.

Even a basic plan can give you clear direction and help you identify questions that still need to be answered.

Ask adults for help.

Ask experienced people for help.

Asking for guidance is not a weakness. Mentors, industry professionals, and experienced business owners may recognize risks or opportunities you have not considered. They can also offer practical advice about managing finances, communicating with customers, and improving your idea.

Learning from their experience can help you make more informed decisions.

Save some of your money.

Save and reinvest part of your profit

Making your first profit can be exciting, but avoid spending all of it immediately.

Set aside a portion for future business needs, such as purchasing supplies, improving your product, promoting your services, or testing a new idea.

Reinvesting carefully can give your business more room to improve and grow.

Tell people about your business.

Let your family, friends, and neighbors know what you offer. People you already know may become your first customers, provide useful feedback, or recommend your business to others.

You can then explore social media and other suitable channels to reach a wider audience.

Be kind to your customers.

Take care of your customers.

Good service makes people want to buy from you again. A strong product matters, but so does the experience you provide. Communicate clearly, respond to questions, keep your promises, and treat customers respectfully. When customers have a positive experience, they may be more likely to return or recommend your business to others.

Learn from mistakes.

Few business ideas work perfectly the first time. When something goes wrong, review what happened, listen to feedback, and identify what you can improve. A setback can reveal useful information about your customers, your product, or the way you operate. Use what you learn to improve, and make a better decision next time.

Have fun and don’t give up!

Enjoy the process and keep adapting.

Building a business takes time. Stay curious, continue learning, and enjoy the experience of turning an idea into something real.

Persistence matters, but so does knowing when to adjust your approach. Business can be serious, but the process can still be creative, rewarding, and enjoyable.