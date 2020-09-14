Till the early 1990s, monetizing the internet was something completely unheard of. Online marketing goes hand-in-hand with the advancement of the internet and development of search engines. These engines have easily made money by helping others make money too. Our favourite search engine Google is no exception to this. It has has become a huge breeding ground for many flourishing online businesses. Gone are the days when marketing was purely based on newspaper advertisements, pamphlets, word of mouth, etc. Although these techniques are still in use, marketing has evolved into what is now known as ‘digital marketing.’

What is digital marketing?

Digital marketing is basically a big hamper that comprises of all kinds of marketing strategies that can be used on the internet. It is all about using different digital tricks (only legitimate ones) that will make your company visible and get noticed on all kinds of digital platforms. As a digital marketer, you try to build your company’s online presence through online advertising, branding, enhance search engine rankings, email campaigns, building social media presence, etc. If you are someone who’s keen on taking your business to the next level, you can consult an expert seo agency in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai or from any other city too which will give the best solution. Here are some success stories for some of the above digital strategies I spoke about before:

1. Search Engine Optimization (SEO):

This is a widely used digital marketing technique that will ensure that you are always on the winning end (as long as it is applied lawfully). It involves trying to get the maximum organic traffic (free) towards your website by optimizing your website regularly. By applying this strategy, one can easily enhance their search engine rankings. This will eventually convert your casual web visitors into loyal customers. This is acheived through:

● Researching and using the right keywords

● Earning great backlinks

● Having social media presence

● Developing relevant website content

● Designing an attractive website

● Building mobile-friendly websites

Example:

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, is always generating fresh content with millions of customer reviews it receives on a daily basis. This is the actual user-generated data that customers really need before purchasing any product. Apart from all that, Amazon is easy to use and doesn’t cause any problem while searching for anything you specifically want.

2. PPC (Paid per click) Advertising:

PPC is a strategy for attracting visitors by paying your publisher for every ad that is clicked. Google Ads is an excellent example of PPC advertising. This can be used in other platforms as well:

Facebook ads: Users are allowed to pay for customizing any videos or images according to someone’s requirement. This way, one can get in touch with people who might be interested in your services.

Twitter Ads Campaigns: In this case, users pay for inserting certain posts or content into the news feeds of a selected audience. These will be the very people who might be interested in your business. You will also get a better following and website traffic.

Sponsored messages on LinkedIn: You can pay to send messages to specific people who will meet your business goals on LinkedIn.

Example:

Expedia is a well-known travel-booking platform that has succeeded in its business ventures through Google Ads. Their ads frequently appear on the top of the Google search results by including their ads in various landing pages that make it easy for someone to book their tickets.

3. Social media marketing:

Social Media platforms like Facebook,Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn are good places for connecting with the right type of people. The good thing is that you can create a business account free of charge on any of these platforms. You can also insert paid ads for expanding your customer reach.

Example:

Air bnb is a travel brand that has established a good social media presence for itself. Their style if advertising involves inserting cool text with images that grab the eyes of a potential customer. They have a ‘retargeting’ that enables them to reach out to customers who might have visited their website earlier.

4. Web designing:

Creating an attractive website will suck in the customers you want. Your website should be user-friendly,mobile-friendly, have easily accessible pages, cool UI/UX design and must not have loading problems.

Example:

A web designing company named Fat promotions has successfully implemented its designing tactics for a charity called the Snowflake trust which is based in Britain. They made sure that the snowflake website showed the most relevant tabs on the dashboard itself. They added various features like Google maps, volunteer track lists, lists for assigning volunteers to a particular shift, etc. They did everything to make sure that the website itself spoke about the charity’s aims and objectives. The Fat Promotions company provides other services like e-commerce,marketing strategy, online booking systems.

5. Content marketing:

The very essence of your brand is contained within the words, pictures, videos and whatnot across your website. Your website content must reflect your brand for what it is, create brand awareness, increase web traffic,etc. This can be achieved by creating relevant and engaging blog posts plus visual content like images, videos,graphs, animations, etc.

Example:

Strava is a prominent running plus cycling app that has made use of content marketing for building communities. They regularly generate user-friendly content like blogs and podcasts for engaging their audience. They even share photos and videos of ordinary customers who regularly use the app.

6. Email marketing:

Email marketing can work wonders for you. It helps you get customers through segmentation and personalized marketing. Its a good way to inform customers and other businesses by sending them regular updates regarding your business’ latest happenings.

Example:

PrimallyPure is a skincare company that has relied on sending tempting offers to customers who can in turn receive discounts for referring the company to someone else.

7. Influencer marketing:

This is a technique used for getting in touch with an influencer’s customers. These people can be successful influencers who have made a mark in a business field that is similar to yours.

Example:

REI Co-op is an outdoor recreation company that shares a lot of content from various influencers for their audience. Many people tend to trust influencers more than brands, so they will mostly follow their suggestions.

