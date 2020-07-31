For a while now, affiliate marketing has consistently been a lucrative source of online revenue for different businesses. As an affiliate marketer, you don’t have to sell a product online to make money from product sales. The name of the affiliate program for amazon is Amazon Associates. This program is a trendy one that you can easily be a part of. But there are many others too.

If you want to be a successful affiliate marketer, then you definitely can’t look past the largest social media platform for your audience. If you’re promoting shoes or web hosting, there are different types of audiences for various services and products on Facebook.

With Facebook, you can access millions of customers. It does not matter if you have already built the audience or are promoting it to a new audience with Facebook ads. It is easy to get your post to people.

So, how does affiliate marketing work on Facebook?

Create a page

The first thing to do to be an affiliate marketer on Facebook is to create a Facebook page. This gives you an authentic presence on Facebook. Because you now have a page on Facebook, you can access plenty of insights, especially into three critical areas. These areas are post reach, likes, and engagement. You can also track your followers, video statistics, and the number of people that view your page.

To be successful with affiliate marketing, you have to choose a topic that you have passion for and then promote products relevant to that area. For example, if you are passionate about tailoring, it will make sense for you to promote some sewing and quilting machines to your audience. Also, push all the discounts and deals on the products. Producing high-quality content is vital for success. This is because you earn your audience's trust.

Get organic likes

It would help if you continued to get the likes on Facebook if you want to leverage on Facebook affiliate marketing. You will not do yourself a lot of good if you buy likes or increase your number to impress the people.

As an affiliate marketer, you have to have an organic approach. In doing this, your page does not just show the numbers. It has something more substantial. It is vital for you that real people like your page. They must also love your content enough to want to share it with their followers.

You can start this by sending a mail to your list of followers and informing them that you already have a Facebook page which they should check out. Include a call-to-action and ask if they want to get more of your updates, then they should ‘like’ your page. In doing this, you have to be careful and cautious about it. Make sure that you do not sound too pushy with it.

Engage your followers actively

The likes are essential, but it is not enough that you just get likes. You have to engage your fans actively, and you do that regularly. It is also crucial that you balance the way you post. If you post too much without engaging your audience, you will likely annoy them and start to get lower engagements. If you also post too little content, your followers will probably forget about you amidst other content that they see on Facebook.

Depending on how much content you have or your level of creativity, you can post between one and four posts every week. If you are posting content related to entertainment, you need to keep your frequency high. However, if you are sharing heavy content, such as articles or videos, you should do that once a week.

In creating your content, you have to keep in mind that your audience's attention span is very low. So, you have to create visual content to keep them stuck. According to a study by Neil Patel, photos are the most effective on Facebook. It gets 53% more likes, 84% more click-throughs, and 104% more comments.

If you are using Facebook for affiliate marketing, 80% of your post should be educational or entertaining. Reserve the other 20% for targeted promotions. This 80:20 ration is very useful for Facebook affiliate marketing.

People love it when you create quizzes and games for them. This will help to strengthen the rapport between you and your audience. Invariably, this will increase the value of the service or products that you recommend.

Leverage Facebook groups for promotions

One open secret about Facebook is that there is a group for almost anything. There are different things that people are passionate about, and they want to discuss these things with people of like minds. So, there’s a group that’s relevant to your niche. Find such a group and be a regular contributor. You don’t just join a group and start to post and promote your links. You will be seen as spam and probably ousted.

It takes time and patience to promote your link on Facebook groups. Try to be organic with what you are doing. Some tips are:

Try to start up exciting conversations.

Don’t post the same message/link at the same time on different groups.

If you have a suggestion for people, post it in the group. Don’t ask them to ‘inbox’ you.

Conclusion

Facebook is one of the best platforms for affiliate marketing. You have to take advantage of this as an affiliate marketer. This article contains tips to help you achieve your goal.