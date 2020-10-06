A lot of bloggers out there either don’t give so much importance to the keywords, or they don’t care to optimize the content to yield effective results. If you are looking to rank on top of the search engine result page, keywords will be highly important. So, how do you select the right set of keywords for your articles?

There are tools such as WhatsMySERP that can help you to find the right set of keywords for your articles. Here are a few tips that can help you to select the right set of keywords to rank your articles higher.



1. Take some suggestions from the source

Search engines such as Google has more information and data on pretty much all types of search activities. So, basically, whenever you start typing a particular phrase on Google, you will see that the search engine will start guessing. You will have a few suggestions for the search. In fact, this is ideal to reduce the time for users by providing useful suggestions.

So, take advantage of this Google suggest and scrap all the phrases and words. These can be used as keywords for your articles, which will help you rank for the suggestions from Google.



2. Look out for the related searches

The suggestions provided by Google does not stop with the search suggestions. There is another suggestion, which is “searches related to.” You can use one of these phrases as your focus keyword. Moreover, you can use one of these phrases as semantic keywords. You can also start by searching around these keywords and build articles around the phrases suggested.

In fact, these phrases will also provide you with a number of ideas.



3. You can utilize the Google AdWords keyword planner

Google AdWords is mainly for pay per click ads and for users or companies to make more money. However, irrespective of whether you want to run ads or not, you can create an account. Here you will find some useful data that will be very vast and will help you in planning your articles properly.

The planner will provide you with the approximation for the search volume for the keywords that you are targeting. Moreover, it will also help you to find related keywords for your articles. You can get up to 800 suggestions from the useful database of Google.



4. Look out for questions

Irrespective of whether users put up question marks or not in their searches on Google, the majority of the searches are questions. If you are able to build your articles around an answer for a specific question, you will be able to rank higher. By answering questions, search engines will give your content the higher priority as it will be answering the users’ doubts.

So, look out for the questions that users frequently ask and answer those to rank here on search engines.



5. Take advantage of WikiPedia in the right way

WikiPedia can be a really dominant force for searches. Not only is it based out of human knowledge, but it also takes advantage of SEO ideas and resources. You can head to WikiPedia to find some of the really useful topics or questions to answer. These will always rank higher on search engines. So, if you are looking for some unique ideas for topics or questions, WikiPedia is where you should be heading.



6. Take advantage of reviews

Continuing on the same trend, you can target different reviews. These include product reviews, courses, books, and various other reviews that are put up on the internet. These reviews will be loaded with keywords that will help you rank your articles for the right target audience. In fact, you might not find these keywords anywhere else.

Look out for these reviews and take advantage in the best way possible. However, make sure that you only target the ones which are relevant. You wouldn’t want to show your content to another target audience altogether.



7. Utilize Google Trends to get better results

Google Trends can help in delivering the right representation for the keywords that you are targeting. Once you enter a search phrase on Google Trend, you will get a number of filtering options. These might be time, region, or category based. Using this particular tool, you can get some local insights that can help you to target the right activity and audience.



8. Go for basic pay per click advertising

Even though pay-per-click advertising is really expensive, you can utilize it to get some crucial data. Moreover, you will have complete freedom over your investment.

These insights that you will get through PPC will be completely from organic search results and will help you target the keywords that will bring in better traffic. In fact, you will also be targeting the high-quality traffic with this strategy.



Endnotes

These are some really crucial tips that you can keep in mind to rank your articles for the right set of keywords. With these strategies, you are sure to get better and quick results with search engines. So, take full advantage of the resources available to you and grow your business.

