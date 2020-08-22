Your Instagram bio is one of the least used Instagram features, but it’s actually so important! When preparing your Instagram bio, it can be difficult to explain your work and why visitors should start following you.

Here are 6 things to consider when preparing your Instagram bio:

1. Name

The first step to creating a quality Instagram bio is your name. We are talking about the name in the “name” section of your profile, not the Instagram username.

Users who will search for you on Instagram will likely search using either your name or your company name. Therefore, you give the message that you are the correct address that visitors are looking for by using the name they will search for.

There is an even more important reason to use the correct name. It only removes what is written in the name and username in the Instagram search results. Therefore, make sure that the name in your Instagram bio is the names users will search for, so that your search and discovery volume will increase. Otherwise it can be very difficult for people to find you.

2. Username and hashtag links

As part of an update to Instagram at the beginning of 2018, profile usernames and hashtags in your Instagram bio can be used as clickable hyperlinks.

If you use the “#” or “@” characters in your bio, the usernames and hashtags linked to them will automatically turn into a linkable link. Thus, it is possible to switch directly from your biography to a profile and hashtage you specify, easily and quickly.

When you add a hashtag that you have created specifically for your brand to your Instagram bio, your visitors can easily access all the content shared under that hashtag name by clicking on it. Thus, your biography gains an important functionality.

Warning: Although you add hashtags to your biography, your profile will not appear when you search with those hashtags. Therefore, it is more advantageous to use your brand-specific hashtag because if you add other hashtags with zero search volume, you can push the very limited character limit. In other words, instead of adding hashtags that have no return on your bio, you can add more valuable information about your brand by using the remaining character limit.

3. Qualifications and skills

A quality Instagram bio should accurately reflect what your brand is doing and what you are doing. If you want to stand out in themes such as a certain qualification, skill, seniority, hobby and interest, you should definitely add these details to your biography.

Consider your features that set you apart from your competitors. Do you have unique qualities that you think your followers will be interested in? When you enter this information in your bio, you both introduce yourself to new visitors and help them decide whether to follow you or not. Y

4. Keywords

Using keywords will not increase your search volume and discoverability on Instagram. As we mentioned before, the only thing that increases the search volume is the name in your Instagram bio. But by adding keywords to your bio, you can create a specific focus. Thus, you can connect more easily with your followers who want to interact with your content.

When deciding which keywords to add to your Instagram bio, consider your personal values ​​and the values ​​of your target audience. If you use Instagram for a professional brand, create the ideal follower profile you are targeting. What are the interests of these people? What keywords should you use to connect with these people?

People who visited your profile thanks to the keywords selected according to your target audience; They better understand who you are, what you have to offer them, and whether they want to follow your account.

5. Website link

Unlike other social media platforms, Instagram has a very restrictive attitude to clickable links. Currently, each user has only one clickable link and this clickable link is included in your bio.

