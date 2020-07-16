Conquering SEO can be difficult, especially for those who are doing it for the first time. When you first get into the world of SEO, you could literally optimize your website for any specific term and rank at the top of Google search within one month or two.

But, yes, this was the situation several years ago. Nowadays, with Google’s ever-evolving algorithm, it takes time as well as effort to get positive results. But what if you do not have enough time? Or say, you do not have enough financial resources to put in the effort that is required.

Reaching the top position of the search engines using digital marketing strategies for your target keywords needs hard work and enough time. This is where SEO tools can prove helpful.

Even if you have a basic understanding of how keyword research and search engine works, it is never easy to make your site reach 1st position in the Google search results. There are a lot of things that you must research, compare, and plan before launching your SEO strategy.

With over 60% of B2B marketers believing that SEO has the greatest impact on lead generation, this is not something that you can ignore. Instead, it is an online marketing strategy that must be embraced by every digital marketer. Here is a list of top 10 tools that can help you to save your time while doing SEO work.

1. Ubersuggest

There is much more to SEO than what is seen on the surface. The more you go deeper, the more data you will see. And with this, you are in a situation to make more informed decisions with an idea of improving your search engine rankings. The tagline of Ubersuggest makes everything clear:

“Want more traffic? Ubersuggest shows you how to win the game of SEO.”

Ubersuggest is an all-in-one SEO tool that offers an in-depth look at significant factors like:

Top Pages

Competitor SEO

Keyword suggestions

Backlink data

Content Ideas

For example, let us think that you have a site that deals with marketing and sales. You want to improve your organic search traffic, but you are confused about what are the things that you are missing which your competitors are doing.

2. Ahrefs: SEO Keyword Tool

This is one of the most popular SEO tools online. When it comes to the largest website crawlers, Ahref is in the second position after Google. SEO experts cannot get enough of Ahref’s Site Audit feature as it is one of the best SEO analysis tools. This tool highlights which parts of your website need improvements to ensure improved ranking. From the perspective of computer analysis, you will likely use Ahref’s to find your competitor’s backlinks to utilize them as a starting point for your brand. You can make use of this SEO tool for finding the most linked to content within your niche.

3. Google Search Console

Provided for free to everyone along with a website, Google Search Console by Google lets you check and report on your site’s presence in the Google SERP. All you must do is verify your site by adding some code to your site or going through the Google Analytics and you can agree to your sitemap for indexing. Though you do not require a Search Console account to show in the search results you can control the pages that get indexed and how your site is characterized with this account. As an SEO checker tool, Search Console can help you to understand how Google and its users view your site and allow you to optimize for improved performance in Google search results.

4. Google Analytics Alerts

You have Google Analytics set up on your website, but how often do you log in? And when you do, do you know what are things to focus on or what to look at? Do you know what you should do with that data? Google Analytics is a great tool, but you do not want to waste time looking at the reports. Instead, you can spend your time doing and achieving results. But, if you set up alerts in Google Analytics, you can save a lot of time.

5. Buzzstream

Are you trying to build links to your site? Are you doing so through outreach? From the first day, this is a method that you must understand. If you want to keep organizational issues at bay, if you want to communicate with your team about internet marketing strategy in a better way, then Buzzstream can step in and offer you a high-quality service. By assisting you to “conduct outreach that is efficient and personalized”, it is easier to attain your goals without becoming a spammer. The Buzzstream SEO and link building tools cannot be compared with any other digital marketing tools. The best thing about this tool is how it allows one to spend more time on link building and less time on monitoring and spreadsheets. If you want to research prospects, keep a track of the link building efforts, check your website rank, and connect better with the influencers in your space, there are not many tools with so much to offer. It is one of the tools that experts suggest to people who are new to Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

6. SEMRush

Internet marketing tools like SEMRush tend to be the favorite among people in the SEO community. You can access your rankings easily and make the required changes to them along with new ranking opportunities. One of the most common features of this tool is the Domain vs Domain analysis permitting you to compare your site to your competitors. If you are looking for analytics reports that will help you to understand your site’s traffic, search data, or your competitors in an easy and simple way, you can compare domains and keywords. The On-Page SEO Checker allows you to monitor your search engine rankings and find some recommendations on how to enhance the performance of your website.

7. Answer the Public

Answer the Public allows you to find topics for your blog or article. This free SEO tool can be used to create content around certain keywords to rank better online. Say, for example, you are in the “fitness” niche. By using this free SEO tool, you can create content around certain keywords like yoga, fitness, CrossFit exercise, and running. It is one of the popular SEO tools for finding featured snippet prospects. Assume that you hire a freelancer to curate content for you. Use the “Answer the Public” tool to download the list of keywords and send it to the writer. It would just take a few minutes to get the list of keywords.

8. KWFinder

This SEO tool helps you to find long-tail keywords that have a low competition level. Experts use this SEO tool to find the best keywords and run analysis reports on SERP and backlinks. The Rank Tracker Tool in KWFinder helps you to determine your ranking while maintaining a track of your improvement based on one single key metric. If that is not enough, you will get a lot of new keyword ideas which will help your website rank higher.

9. AuthoritySpy

Apart from its interesting name, AuthoritySpy is one of the popular links and website rank building tools. Its tagline provides an overview of the services it provides:

“The Most Powerful Software for Finding + Analyzing Influential People & Blogs on the web”

If you are looking for the top influencers in your forte, if you want to follow and connect with these people potentially, then AuthoritySpy can put you in the right foot.

One of the best things about this SEO tool is the way it pulls search result data from different online sources, including but not restricted to Facebook, Twitter, AllTop, Google +, and Klout. Instead of spending your entire in sourcing and organically searching these websites for the correct information, AuthoritySpy can do everything for you. With this free SEO tool, you will find yourself in a position to implement this online marketing strategy successfully.

10. Moz

Moz kept popping up as one of the popular SEO tools that experts use. Some praised about how Moz was updated despite the regular algorithm changes of Google. Others praised their chat portal as it permitted them to achieve an insightful response to every query asked. Whether you are searching for keyword recommendations or a website crawl, Moz is a full-service powerhouse. You can achieve great insights on not only how your site is performing but also how to enhance it. They come with a free MozBar toolbar that is free to download. This toolbar allows you to check your store’s metrics while you browse any page.

One of the popular features of this tool is the “page optimization feature.” It informs you what steps you can take to enhance the SEO of every page on your site. For instance, it will tell you to “include your keywords in the page title” or “Add image with an alt tag using the keyword.” This tool can considerably improve customer’s business as it offers increased transparency. You can compare your website’s traffic with your competitor website’s traffic. You can find out which search terms and pages your competitors are performing well and make changes in our web practices to compete against them. Without a tool like this, SEO Myths may be just a guessing game. You do not know where you are doing good and which are the areas where you need to improve.

SEMRush comes with a feature of “organic traffic insights.” This feature allows you to see all your leading articles within a single dashboard, along with related keywords, social media shares, and word count. This helps you to have a quick overview of things that are working and where you need to optimize to make things work better. It is one of the common tools used for optimizing the health of a website. Not only this, but you can also even increase the conversion rate.

Conclusion This list of 10 SEO tools is not enough. Obviously, they will help you to better understand how you can enhance your site’s optimization, but they will not do all the work for you. You must put your hard work to get the desired results. This means you must publish SEO optimized content, write SEO optimized title, and description. If you are on a strict budget, no worries, as most of these SEO tools have trials and free features that you can use. Try those. Consider these SEO tools as mentors that inform you about things that you need to improve. Follow their suggestion and experience a skyrocketing growth in your business.