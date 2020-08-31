What’s in Australian providers of dedicated servers? When picking a company it’s best to consider issues like features and services. Some possible ones to look for include extra bandwidth, price/value, and server-building. You should also watch out for others including:

TECH SUPPORT

This is a must-have feature in terms of servers from companies like Intergrid. It’s critical because it’s possible to have technical problems anytime. In those situations, you’ll want a company of trained technicians that can deal with any questions or problems you have.



It’s even better when you’re getting tech support 24/7. That’s because you can still get help anytime during the day or night. Some companies also offer self-management tools that can provide extra on-site support.

100% SLA

In terms of service-level agreements, this can sometimes be tough to find. For example, when the main power source goes down it’s important for dedicated server providers to have a backup system. This helps to keep your server(s) up and running, which is critical for your online business and homepage.



There are other issues related to a company’s service level. It can be tough to find a company that offers 100 SLA so if you can find one it’s certainly a feature to look for. The caveat is you’ll also want to research what “service level” the company is promising to maintain 24/7.

One key feature you should definitely look for is 100% up time. This is critical for your company’s website since the “time is money” adage is true. When your website is offline this can cause a world of trouble in terms of lost revenue, productivity, and communication.

AU/NZ SERVICES

Whether you live in the land of Aussies or Kiwis it’s a plus when you can get your Web/Server services from one company like Intergrid. Since Australia and New Zealand are neighbours it’s also practical to find a country that services the continent and island. This is especially true if you have online businesses in both countries since you might need server hosting for both. The good news is you can find some companies that have a corporate presence in both nations.

CLOUD/DDoS PROTECTION

In recent years many companies have been pivoting to virtual servers and cloud-based data storage. This highlights the importance of features like Cloud and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection. While online security has improved in the past decade the number of hack attacks, malware, and identity theft incidents have also spiked.



These are just some of the key features to look for when comparing AU/NZ providers of dedicated servers and other services.

Top Homepage Features of AU Server Hosting Providers

Are you looking for dedicated servers in Australia or New Zealand? If so then there are many to pick from including Intergrid. It’s critical to cheque out details about the company including the homepage. Here are some features to look for on their homepages:

SERVICE

You should know about the different services offered like dedicated server hosting, virtual servers, and IP Transmit. You might be only looking for one service like dedicated servers. However, it helps to know everything the company offers since you might need other services now or later.

COMPANY FEATURES

It’s projected there are 80+ million servers operating today. This can make it tough for companies to stand out among others. Make sure to look for this section on a company’s homepage. It can provide a listing of the company’s key features related to issues like:

* Setup

* Speed/Efficiency

* Network Management

* Security

* Support

PRODUCT DETAILS

If you’re looking for dedicated servers, it’s important to learn about the exact tech specs for different services. This is in terms of:

* CPU

* RAM

* Storage Capacity

* Price

* Add-ons

These are all key issues when picking Intergrid servers. It will be easier to find or build a server that has all the power, memory, and storage you need. In some situations, you can even customise the existing products so they meet your online company’s particular needs. This is definitely a feature to look for.

HELP/SUPPORT

This is critical info and especially if you’re already a customer of the company. In that case, you might have questions/problems that you have. The company’s website can be a practical resource by providing help/support through Help Centre and other options.

COMPANY INFORMATION

You’ll want to know some key information about companies like Intergrid. When was it founded? Which Australian states does it cover? What services does it offer in terms of service-level agreement (SLA), Cloud/DDoS security, and customer support?

These are all key issues to consider since you’ll get a better sense of what the company does and doesn’t offer. It’s also a plus if the business has been around for multiple years versus a startup company, for example. This can provide a better overall customer experience.

BLOG

It’s projected there are 600+ million blogs worldwide. So what’s the big deal about one more? When buying products like dedicated servers it’s important to have up-to-date info related to issues like new products, industry news, and Q&A. Blogs are a practical forum since anyone who registers to the site can get one.