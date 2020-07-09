Media consumption methods have improved continuously over the years, courtesy of the prevalent usage of digital mediums. Through the decade, the industry has witnessed numerous trends rise and fall, and surprisingly podcasts became a “thing” in the late 2010s.

The rise of podcasts can be deemed surprising due to its sheer simplicity, as a podcast is merely a periodic series of digital audio files that users can stream or download. Despite its simplicity, podcasts serve a more appealing aspect, raw discussions.

The quality makes the medium stand out from the crowd, and in 2020, the trend has evolved into something else. Podcasts have integrated the video aspect and are known as video podcasts, vidcasts, and videocasts.

Social media influencers generally prefer technology, but nowadays, several businesses have also started to adopt the approach. Video podcasts are proving to be significantly beneficial, attracting brands to incorporate them into their digital marketing campaign.

Moreover, SMEs can also utilize video podcasts as they do not ask for fancy equipment. You can start your video podcasts with merely an editing software, internet, and a camera.

Want to know more? Here is everything to know about video podcasts in 2020.

What is a Video Podcast & How it Started?

A video podcast (vodcast) can be defined as a standard podcast integrated with video content. The technology bodes well with web series, and they are generally circulated as video podcasts.

Some people even believe that Dead End Days was the first-ever video podcast. The series ran from 31st Oct 2003-2004, and the dark comedy revolved around zombies.

Different Types of Video Podcast

You can adopt several approaches for your vodcast, depending on your demographics and general preference. Your goal must always be presenting relevant and helpful content more informational than a standard podcast.

Here are the different approaches you can try:

PowerPoint Style

The approach is ideal for people with previous podcasting experience as it can be easily merged with your traditional workflow. As the video progresses, your speech matches the slides presented on the screen.

Sounds simple right? Well, it is. You can use simple texts or images to accommodate the visual element of your podcast.

Nowadays, people search for terms like publisher facebook ad templates, so you can try integrating it with your podcasts.

Livestream Style

Livestreaming has emerged as a prevalent trend in recent years, and platforms like Twitch, Facebook, and Mixer have used it optimally. The approach is also simple, as you merely need to set up a camera within your recording premise and start the podcast.

The style can please your viewers and can also provide the content they can watch later.

YouTube Style Blog

If you own a quality setup, then the approach can suit you aptly. The style will require you to spend more time on editing and production as you will usually set up multiple shots to film your video.

A camera with a decent shooting quality can work for you, and as for the editing part, you can utilize the windows 10 video editor.

How to Make a Video Podcast?

Preparing a vodcast is straightforward, and can be wrapped up in 7 steps:

Finish filming the video. Upload the finalized video to your PC. Use video editing software to make adjustments or add graphics. Decide whether the video will stream or download. Now, use a video encoder to compress the video in a stream-friendly size. Assign a competent host for the video podcast. Ensure that the host is capable of accommodating the video’s bandwidth. In case you do not get an RSS feed via your host, then prepare one. Finally, advertise and promote the vodcast.

Why Create a Video Podcast?

A vodcast proposes numerous marketing benefits, but here are the four most crucial ones:

Vodcasts Capitalize on Human Nature

The human mind is wired to notice faces, and video podcasts capitalize on this tendency. Our brains even possess a specific neural circuit to recognize faces.

Humans naturally gravitate towards other faces, and there is nothing we can do to avoid that.

Now that you know the significance of faces, you can benefit from it by implementing it in your videos. A video generally seems more appealing than other media, and a vodcast is an ideal way to do it.

People Prefer Familiarity

Video podcasts can capitalize on yet another innate human tendency, which is an attraction to everyday stuff. People tend to be attracted to familiar faces, and vodcasts can cater to the fact as well.

As you start shooting video podcasts, your audience will become familiar with your face. It will eventually increase your viewer engagement, helping your brand a great deal.

YouTube Offers a Large Audience

You will find your target audience on YouTube, regardless of your business nature. After all, it is the second-largest search engine on the web.

Podcasts might attract a large crowd, but it is nowhere as large as the YouTube community. Simply put, YouTube can skyrocket your audience reach within a limited time. Therefore, it is only rational for you to build an audience on the platform.

Videos are Ideal for Social Media Channels

An audio file can garner an audience for you, but a video can do much more. Vodcasts can be trimmed into short segments which you can upload on relevant platforms. For example, Instagram imposes a time limit on videos, and a vodcast can aptly fit there.

Moreover, after finishing a vodcast, you have behind-the-scene footage to upload on your channels. It saves time, increases user engagement, and adds a sense of exclusiveness as well.

Wrapping Up

The digital industry has dramatically evolved in the past years, and the supremacy of video platforms is evident everywhere. One such evidence is the surging popularity of video podcasts, the hybrid version of audio podcasts.

The trend has been picked up by the majority of social media influencers and even some renowned businesses. Vodcasts serve numerous purposes and seem to be the ideal choice of marketing in current marketing settings.

The blog has mentioned crucial information regarding vodcasts, and a quick read can help you instantly get started with video podcasts. Implement the specified information and kick start a unique podcast to garner unprecedented online prestige.