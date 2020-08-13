In the frame of this synopsis, one needs to understand what bogging means and what business blogging entails so as to make clear the reasons why you should have a blog for your business.

What Is A Blog?

A blog is a website on which someone writes about personal opinions, activities and experiences. It is also a regular feature appearing as part of an online publication that typically relates to a particular topic and consists of articles and personal commentary on one or more authors on a particular niche or subject matter.

Blogging is the process whereby an individual or a business engages his audience or prospective clients with meaningful and expository information about one’s opinion, ideas or business. It is a way which allows for the engagement of a larger group of people by an individual whereby the individual doles out useful ingredients or information for the consumption of his audience in such a way that it provides rooms for engagement, elucidation on a particular subject matter.

What Then Is Business Blogging

Business blogging is a marketing tactic or a sort of advertisement which uses blogging to get your business more online publicity, visibility or awareness for prospective clients and existing customers on the internet.

The trend at which businesses grow today leaves no room for the slacking or lagging behind of a business not leveraging on the internet as its medium of advertisement and for such business that refuses to partake in the same risk being left behind.

By this act of many, we’ve seen the death of numerous businesses, folding up because of their lack of online visibility and it is saddening that for your business to have a blog and practically engage your prospects frequently takes not as much effort than having a post, story or experience on Facebook.

Why Does Your Business Need A Blog?

You may be wondering why you should have a blog whence you already have a large base website that caters for your advertisements but if I may ask you these following questions what will be your answer? Is your turn-in satisfiable? Are you contented with what your website generates for you at the end of the month? I doubt if your answer will be yes!

Why not leverage on blogging to boost your sale?

Below are the why’s, the reasons your business needs a blog.

Boost Search Engine Optimization:

Constant posting of information about your business in your blog creates an awareness of your presence with the big search engine like Yahoo and Google and further confirms your activeness and your existence, giving out the cue for this Big Search Engine Company to frequently check on you and thus taking your business to their utmost priority, with indexing you at the top of their search result.

Brand Awareness:

Blogging builds your brand awareness as it enables the share option which your website doesn’t enable you the opportunity to reach far more people than you possibly can reach through advertisement. This is so because your existing customers are given the medium to share your blog post having been satisfied with your services with friends and this helps in giving you the authority you needed for your business growth.

It Keeps Audience Posted:

Your every day or frequent post keeps your audience updated, informed about the happenings in your business.

It Allows Feedback:

It also affords your audience or customer the opportunity to give feedback, provides values for readers and audience, and offers insight to the audience and thus avails them the opportunity to ask questions and get timely answers which may not be so easy on your website.

It Builds You Email List:

It helps in building your email catalogs, your email list and further enables you to keep your audience posted and updated about your business.

Whether you’re a big, large or small scale business, your business needs the online presence, the visibility that a blog can afford you.