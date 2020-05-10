In this world, competition is increasing in every field, especially among children. Children are getting serious about their studies and want to score high in their academics. Students are finding different ways to make the base of every subject strong. There are many online platforms available through which students can complete their homework and assignments. Schools are giving tough assignments and homework to the students, so it’s apparent that they’d require the help of experts. The number of assignments is enormous, so the students don’t have enough time to struggle in solving the questions.

One of the best online platform helping students completing their homework and assignments is Textsheet. Students can find the answers to their queries in seconds on this platform. The textbook has achieved huge success in the online education market. The reasons for the success of this platform are –

· It was a free online study platform

· Students used to get good service, which made their life easy and happy

Millions of students all around the world have used this platform to save their time, but unfortunately, the site is no longer available on the internet. It has recently been shut down and students are facing a lot of difficulty in completing their homework and assignments. In order to help students, we’ve brought a list of best Textsheet alternative websites. But first, we’ll know what the reasons behind the shutdown of Textsheet were.

Result behind the shutdown of textsheet.com

While using the website, students got addicted to it. The textbook was getting blind to fulfill the needs of students for the solutions at any cost, so it started copying solutions from other websites. Due to the reason, the website was negatively highlighted on the internet. Once regarded as a leading online platform, it has now been shut down due to copyright issues. A website that provides solutions to students called Chegg laid copyright infringements on Textsheet. As the website is not working, here is the list of top 3 website alternative to Textsheet.

Top 3 Websites like Textsheet

#1 Chegg

It is one of the best Sites like Textsheet. It is specialized in providing online tuition, homework solutions, assignment solutions, test preparation, etc. Millions of students use this website to get the best solutions to their queries. Chegg was founded in the early 2000s by three Iowa State University students. The website also provides service for renting books at an affordable cost. You’ll also get solution of the trickiest math questions. Chegg is not free, but its content is worth spending the amount it asks for. Investment on Chegg would be an amazing choice. You’ll get 24×7 services from Chegg.

#2 Slader

Get thousands of solutions for your questions at Slader absolutely free of cost. It is a great online education platform used mostly by the students in the USA. Here you can get the best Math, Science, Spanish, History and Economics solutions free. It is one of the best alternatives to Textsheets. Now Slader is providing solutions to college-goers and ruling the online education world. It has a user-friendly interface so that students can use it easily. One irritating thing about this free website is that it supplies ads all over the interface which may distract the students for some reasons. If you want to enjoy ad-free services, then pay $2 and enjoy your studies.

#3 Studylib

Studylib is the best Textsheet replacement. You’ll get the best solutions for your assignments and homework on this website. It has interactive user-interface, which makes studies fun and interesting for the students. Here you’ll get the answers to subjects like History, Science, Arts & Humanities, Business, Engineering, Social Science, Technology & Maths. You can download free, supported documents for your studies from Studylib.