If there’s one thing which people know about the criminal records checking system, it’s that people need a DBS check to work with children. In fact, many people mistakenly believe that it’s only people who are working with young people who need a DBS check. In fact, the system covers many different groups, and a range of occupations. However, if you are going to be working or volunteering with young people, in all likelihood you’ll have to navigate the DBS checking system first.

Who Does the DBS Define as a Child?

You’d think it would be easy to define who is and who isn’t a child. But in the UK we have a range of ages through the late teens when young people aren’t quite children, but not fully adults. Luckily, the law across the UK is clear – in terms of DBS checks, a “child” is anyone under the age of 16. This does however throw up some interesting situations, such as a 16-year-old school leaver who gets a job in a nursery. Although that 16-year-old is still a child themselves, they will need a DBS check to care for other, smaller children.

Getting a DBS Check

The rules about DBS checks for working with children apply equally to paid workers and volunteers. The system covers people working in schools, nurseries and after-school clubs, and also to unpaid helpers at sports clubs, or groups like Brownies. Anyone who volunteers or works in these roles will require an enhanced disclosure check, which was previously known as a CRB, or criminal records bureau check.

This is the most detailed level of checking, and looks at not only an applicant’s current criminal record, but also at spent convictions and any other intelligence which might be held on police files. The criminal records check doesn’t have to be completely clear. Depending on the position under consideration, an employer has the freedom to give an applicant the benefit of the doubt over a minor conviction. A long criminal record will usually rule an applicant out though.

Applying for a DBS Check

Candidates applying for a job through a local council or sports group should find it easy to access lots of guidance and help with completing the form. The application isn’t designed to catch anyone out, but there are strict requirements about listing all of your previous names and giving a complete five year address history.

If you’ve been moving around a lot, or have lived overseas, get advice on how best to complete the fields. You will also be asked to show a range of identity documents such as passport, driving licence or utility bills to match your appearance to the name on the form, and to the address you’ve given. The processing of applications at the DBS usually takes between 4 to 6 weeks, but might take longer if you’ve moved about a lot and they need to search many different police records. Once complete, the DBS certificate is sent out to you in the mail.