There comes a time in every student’s life, where they come at a crossroads about their further education. Everyone has faced tests since the beginning of time. Let it be an aptitude test, psychometric test, blood sugar test, diabetes test, or whichever test it may be but, life tests you in various ways for sure and unless you shift to an island and start over, there is no chance for you to escape them. LKG was tough, UKG was tougher. If you survive long enough, you may face tougher and tougher levels in your path to get educated. But there are certain crucial years sporadically placed where you have got to do your best and nothing other than your best shall be accepted. If it is your wish and you have firmly decided to take up the challenge, and you are from the state of Uttar Pradesh, then be prepared, as you will have to face either UPSEE or UPJEE depending on which side of the fork you decide to go with, the only engineering side or the multi-branched side. Both the exams are state-level exams conducted around the same time in the months of April-May.

12th grade or 10+2 as most call it is one of the major forks in your life where you have to choose what to do next. Either go for engineering, medical, law, BSc, arts, etc. to decide for any further studies, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University abbreviated as AKTU of the state of UP has been conducting UPSEE exam for the admission of UG & PG courses. The mode of conduction of the exams is either offline or online but in a few selected districts of UP unlike the offline mode, which is conducted in all the districts.

Gateway for The UG and PG Programs:

People should always do what makes them happy in life. If you want to be a teacher or a doctor or an engineer or whatever road you would like to take down the road, the final decision is yours as you will be the one living it and no one else. Take advice from the elders as you will find a lot of people willing to offer you advice free of cost but does not mean you have to listen to them.

The UPSEE exam once written and qualified makes you eligible for courses such as B.E, BTech, BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, etc., and the exam does not have negative marking, phew, which is a huge sign of relief for the students. If they cannot get a mark, they need not fear losing one by incorrectly choosing the answer. If there are any discrepancies found, for theexamination, the decision of the Central Admission Board (CAB) is final.

In the COVID-19 situation, it is a bigger risk for the government to put forward any entrance exams. Students are confused about their career at this peak point of time about their future. Whether it can be any entrance exams, aspirants should be aware of the exam patterns, and exam updates of any examination conducted by state government of the central government.

Technical Aspirant’s Career:

In the current generation, more students are opting for technical studies to get better job opportunities in all over the world. The JEECUP organizes UPJEE exam is mainly for technical courses such as Engineering and Technology Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma, Fashion Design, and Textile Engineering, etc. The UG graduates can use the exam for applying for further studies if they wish a career internationally. To make it easier for the students, UPJEE does have negative marking and the students must take a call to be extra sure of what they mark as their answer. Today thousands of engineering colleges are eagerly waiting for admission in different streams with various specializations. No matter your choice, no matter what it is, you have to prove to the education boards of the Indian education system, that you are worthy of taking up a challenge. To pick up for the technical challenge JEECUP will be waiting for you at your doorstep to take in the world of technology and innovations. So, are you ready to face the challenges?