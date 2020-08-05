Python is an interpreted, high-level, multi-faceted programming language that was developed and released by Guido van Rossum in 1991. Currently, it is used extensively for app development and web development because of its dynamic semantics. The different features that make it ideal as a programming language include support to packages and modules, dynamic typing, and dynamic binding. Also, fields like Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence use Python extensively. Python has been awarded the 7th rank for the most popular programming languages globally.

If you want to take advantage of the growing demand for Python programmers, you can take a training course. As the application of Python is increasing in the industry, companies are looking for Python-certified professionals to join their team.

Python is not particularly difficult to master, but it requires guidance and training to do so. Python training courses aim at helping you in mastering the programming language and its libraries. Some of these libraries are Scikit-Learn, SciPy, Matplotlib, and many more. Anybody can learn Python, regardless of whether you are a beginner or expert programmer. The training courses will help you learn Python from the basics and gradually move on to real-world projects and assignments. It is important to get hands-on experience working with Python in order to secure a job.

Python Training Benefits

For Students-

A steppingstone that allows students to delve into more complex and a variety of programming languages and frameworks.

Extensively used by several popular companies such as HP, Infosys, Amazon, Accenture, IBM, and innumerably more that expand career opportunities.

Immediate placements for freshers right after the course.

Good salary offered by companies because they know the importance of python developers.

For Working Professionals –

Several job opportunities.

Mastering Python will help you become a fully stacked developer, which companies look for in potential employees.

Potential software developers will find it helpful to learn other software and programming languages once they master Python.

Python is applicable to numerous industries. Companies are constantly developing new software with the help of Python, making Python one of the most desired programming languages to learn.

Bangalore has more than 10,000 start-ups and is the home to major IT companies. It is called the Silicon Valley of India. Companies are willing to pay a handsome package to developers and expert in this multi-faceted, general-purpose programming language. The average salary of a professional experienced in Python is Rs. ₹6,29029 in Bangalore according to indeed.com. Some of the major companies that use Python for software development in Bangalore are Flipkart, KPMG, IBM, and ITC Infotech.

Applications of Python

Web application development – Python is extensively used by software developers and web developers to create applications and websites. Frameworks such as Django are provided by Python that can be used for developing intricate data-driven websites.

– Python is extensively used by software developers and web developers to create applications and websites. Frameworks such as Django are provided by Python that can be used for developing intricate data-driven websites. Academic Importance – Python is also popular in academic projects because it consists of a multitude of important libraries. Machine Learning, data science, and data analysis also demand proficiency in Python.

GUI Applications – Python also offers multiple GUI libraries for developing desktop apps.

Python also offers multiple GUI libraries for developing desktop apps. Development of Languages – Thanks to its brilliant design, Python has inspired the development of multiple other languages such as Cobra.

So, how should you start learning Python? Even before starting your training in the programming language, there are some steps that you need to follow to ensure that you have a continuous interest in Python.

You need to introspect and understand what is motivating you. You must understand why you even want to learn Python. Otherwise, you might lose interest in the programming language in the middle of your training. Understanding is what will keep you motivated.

You need to understand basic syntax. There are three basic syntaxes used in Python. These syntaxes are Syntax for Websites, Syntax for Mobile Applications, and Syntax for Machine Learning.

Once you have mastered the Python syntax, you can start developing projects. A developer needs to be proficient in applying his or her knowledge of Python in real-world problems and scenarios. The companies that hire Python developers require the hands-on, real-time experience of Python which can be attested by developing your projects.

What do companies expect from Python developers?

B.tech in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field

Problem-solving skills

Team spirit

Knowledge of front-end technologies, such as HTML5 and JavaScript

Good understanding of Python frameworks, such as Pyramid, Flask or Django

Job Responsibilities

Collaborate with the team to provide technical solutions after understanding end-user requirements

Prioritize feature requests

Executing data and security solutions

Improving existing systems of organization

Testing and debugging programs

Improving performance and responsiveness by developing back-end components

Writing effective code

Jobs that Python skills can lead to

Python Developer

Machine Learning Engineer

Data Scientists

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Analyst

Python Full Stack Developer

Quality Assurance Engineer

Python developer salary in Bangalore

Python Developers from Bangalore earn 22.6% more than other cities. A Software Engineer with 10-19 years of experience can earn an average total compensation of ₹2,020,685 in Bangalore. An entry-level Software Engineer with less than 1-year experience can expect to earn ₹595,722 in Bangalore. An Engineer with 5-10 years of experience can expect to earn an average total compensation of ₹1,346,140 in Bangalore.

Summary

Python is one of the most widely used programming languages globally. Pursuing Python training Bangalore and eventually mastering it will help you avail lots of opportunities in the city. Bangalore is the IT hub of India, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, and Python-based jobs are in huge demand presently. Numerous major companies are hiring trained professionals for web and app development and are paying good salaries. As mentioned above, the income of Python developers is approximately 22.6% more in Bangalore as compared to the national average. Bangalore is also one of the best cities in India to work, as many IT companies are based in this city, from huge MNCs to small start-ups.

