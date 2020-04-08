As you can see, the whole nation is locked down, so it seems impossible to continue going to your institute for the CA coaching. If you can’t go out, it doesn’t mean that you can’t complete your syllabus at home. With online classes and online group studies, you can actually prepare yourself for the upcoming CA intermediate examination. The level of the exam is a bit high as compared to CA foundation, but if you have covered everything from basics, then you are very much ready to face CA intermediate examination.

With the dedication, revision and hard work, you can get good marks in your CA intermediate exam. CA Foundation is the first step to enter the CA career and if you have successfully entered in CA courses, then you are halfway towards success. CA intermediate is the second step and if you’ll follow the tips shared by experts in this article, then you’ll surely use your time wisely for the CA intermediate preparation. To support CA aspirants during this time, we are going to share the best tips to complete CA intermediate preparation.

1. Prepare your handwritten notes

The greatest tool for simple and effective revision is your own handwritten notes. Prepare your own handwriting notes in a chart format. It will help you to review the whole program. You’ll be able to understand and recall what you’ve read with your own handwritten notes. There is another benefit and that is when you write notes, your mind adapts everything that you are learning.

2. Revise notes at least three times

We are not kidding! You should revise your own handwritten notes three times a day if you want to clean your CA intermediate exam in the first attempt. You can’t recall anything in your examination until you revise it wisely. Revision three times a day is really important. In one and a half month, seek to complete your CA intermediate syllabus. And in the next month, revise your entire syllabus thoroughly.

3. Understand every topic separately

To keep a topic in your mind, the most important thing you can do is understand it wisely. Research about the topic online and understand it. You can take the help of YouTube for the deep understanding of a chapter or topic. You’ll surely find the best and easy way to solve questions. Focus on the concepts, so that you can quickly revise them before CA intermediate examination.

4. Time management is essential

Whereas the applicant can use his time awareness when preparing for an intermediate CA test, good time management is indeed important for the best performance during the exam. You should not procrastinate, skip and postpone your Studies/Revisions, as that will just rise the pressure on your mind.

5. Solve previous year papers

If you really want to get success in your CA intermediate exam, you should solve previous year papers, ICAI mock papers and RTPs on a regular basis. This way you’ll automatically boost your confidence. This way, you’ll also learn time management.

