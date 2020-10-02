It is a known fact that the motive of language is communication. It binds people of different societies and cultures to a single knot. However, speaking a language without a proper accent of that language makes things complex to get a sense. Hence, to say a better accent creates easiness in understanding things is justified and same fact applies to Scottish accent. But when you has access to language buddy, learning a skill of accent becomes simpler and easier. Primarily, Language Buddy offers you the few amazing tips to learn Scottish accent.

Language buddy assists you in providing a path to learn Scottish English accent. In general, it provides you basic principles by following these you can absorb the things nicely and finish it with the best possible results at last. The few best tips and tricks are listed below to learn an easily Scottish accent.

In fact, the distinction is somewhat blurred between those who speak Scots and those who speak Standard Scottish English. In certain cases, we might be able to categorise an person immediately according to the variety he or she talks about, but more often than not, maybe especially in urban areas, speakers tend to drift between the two alternatives depending on context. So these are blurred boundaries in the accent of English language where people feel difficulty to understand the language.

Oral Posture:

The oral posture is one of the most important and primary tips to be kept in mind while setting the tone of any language. It is generally an art of moving tongue and lips in a right way while speaking with decent accent of any language. You can observe the difference of oral posture when you speak different languages and feels the way of movement of tongue and lips.

Oral posture refers to the positioning, during speech, of the tongue, jaw, teeth, and even vocal cords. Scottish accents appear to have a consistency that is very guttural. Your tongue should sit far back in your mouth to accomplish this and be pushed further during the real speech.

For Scottish English accent particularly, set the tip of your tongue far back in your mouth. When you speak, pull your tongue back toward your throat. Doing this will help you get the harsher, guttural sounds associated with Scottish accents.

Sound Changes:

Sound changing while speaking is another art that sets the rhythms of accent. With taking different letters, you have to alter the way of sounding the word. Like, at the time of speaking “E”, you will have to wrap your lips in Scottish accent, On the other hand, the vowel “A” in English alphabet becomes pure in the Scottish accent as well. Much more rest of the changes must care for while speaking the Scottish English accent.

Scots are the only individuals speaking English who consistently use a rolled R in their voice. This is particularly true if the R goes after D, G, or T. When employing a Scottish accent, watch your vowels. Scottish speakers minimize their vowel sounds, allowing less of them to be used.

Transition Sounds:

Transition sounds literally implies to “aww” and “ah”. And you need to change more sophisticated sounds in Scottish English as compared to American accent. Hence, you should care about raising transition sounds while speaking with the native accent of Scottish English.

Collapse The Words:

Collapsing words are special kinds of words used in different languages. These words are also commonly spoken but in Scottish accent you are required to collapse the words into smaller syllables. For example, the word “happening” in Scottish accent would sound like “happening”.

Practice:

Try repeating sentences while watching a film or listening to a tape. Repetition will help you work out and improve your muscles in your oral position. They would be happy with the new placement in this way. Putting in some practise can help avoid tiredness in your speech. This occurs with such a rough Scottish accent, in particular. The last thing you want is to develop a sore throat or lose any of your speech. Before an audition, imagine all of these happening.

