“The secret of medicine is to distract the patient while nature helps itself”

The number of students is continuously increasing

Since 2008, the number of students in the medical field is increasing in the US. In 2018/19, 289,996 general medicine students were enrolled – the trend is still rising.

Anyone who wants to pursue a second degree or who would like to continue their professional development will sooner or later be faced with the question of which professional to choose. In addition to personal interests and strengths, earning opportunities and the profession’s scope play a significant role in the choice of the subject.At the same time online medical research is thriving in today’s digital world, check out online medical courses at medicmind.co.uk. With these factors in mind, the fact that more aspiring students apply for one of the popular medical courses becomes more understandable.

Seven reasons to study medicine

In this article, we will highlight further reasons why it could be interesting to fill out an application for a medical degree and pursue a career in the medical field.

1. Easy organization of studies and lots of student freedom

It is not for nothing that many adults describe studying as the best time of their lives in retrospect. Studying means enjoying freedom, benefiting from student discounts and getting social with new people at parties or evenings in a shared apartment. Another advantage of studying medicine is that it is easy to organize your studies. Due to the very organized system, medical students do not have to work out how many credits they still need in the minor to graduate or how they should best put together the schedule for the next semester.

2. Exciting areas and great mysteries

Medicine is one of the most exciting subjects of all because the human body still throws up many unexplained mysteries that researchers from all over the world want to reveal and explain. Every day medical students deal with what affects all human beings most. Whether its trauma surgery, neurology or medical ethics, there is a wide range of research and study areas that can interest students. After completing studies, students know what is there inside and out the human body, to even the smallest detail. There is less chance that the the job could be bore since research and development never stand still.

3. Active do-gooders

Even if some of your future fellow students are studying medicine for prestige, perhaps they have no interest but their father and grandfather would have wished for them. This is a common motivation for studying medicine, other could be to help for others. For many medical students, it is important to do something meaningful and to make a contribution to society. Most start with the closest family and friends, because the specialist knowledge can help friends and family with minor ailments.

4. Different forms of learning and practical experience

Medicine is considered to be one of the most difficult and longest subjects ever. Despite the large volume of theory, medical students enjoy a lot of practical relevance. The theoretical material is also taught in an increasingly varied way thanks to a wide variety of learning and teaching forms. From small group lessons to doctor-patient lessons, bedside teaching, seminars, tutorials and dissection courses, everything is included. In these forms of teaching you not only get to know yourself very well, but also get to know your fellow students very well, because sometimes your own body is used to collect test samples such as dander, blood or urine.

5. Medical networking

Speaking of social contacts. These are of course not limited to the lecture hall, because medical students complete many internships in hospitals. However, during this tenure they make many useful contacts that can be important for their later career entry. In addition to this network of nurses, doctors, professors and fellow students, medical students are of course in direct contact with patients. Therefore, the course is also very enriching for the personality since the students not only deal with the medical case, but also with the life story and the fate behind the medical file. As a result, many doctors have a strong knowledge of human nature and have already experienced a lot, so that little new can shake.

6. Clear job description

The frequently asked question from families and friends “What will you do after your studies?” Who cannot imagine anything about their own studies, definitely do not apply to medical students. The knowledge acquired in the course of study will certainly be applied in the later career. Medical students should be asked which subject they want to specialize in. What many do not think of at the semester beginning: Medical students do not necessarily have to work in a clinic or hospital. A medical degree offers many more options. For example, you can go into research or take on an advisory role in health policy for health insurance companies or other insurance companies.

7. Good earning potential and future security

Of course you shouldn’t start studying medicine for the money, but it is common knowledge that doctors are among the top earners in society and also have a very future-proof job. Medicine is constantly developing and driving research forward. On the other hand, new diseases are emerging or are only just being discovered, which is why new talents who can uncover the mysteries of the human body are always sought after. Another advantage of studying: Your workplace can be the whole world, because medical field is not tied to a specific location. Thanks to certain universal terms from the American doctors, people from all over the world can communicate and practice with one another without any problems.

Regardless of which of these reasons makes your heart beat faster for medicine, if you are interested in a career in the medical field, you will definitely have an exciting everyday life. Also, you will enjoy your studies to the fullest. If you are currently studying medicine and would like to gain further practical experience in addition to your studies, part-time jobs in nursing or the hospital, at your university or in caring for the disabled are suitable for you.