An Executive MBA course is often perceived by some people as inferior to a full-time MBA course. But in reality, both of them offer similar career outcomes. Yes it’s true that, eligibility-wise, goal-wise and duration-wise there are differences between them. But both are similar on grounds of career prospects. So, it is essential to understand which aspects of an Executive MBA are similar and different to a full-time MBA. Recruiters equally value graduates holding an Executive MBA or a regular MBA degree.

The Executive MBA offered by institutes generally spans for 1-2 years. It is a part-time program tailor made for students to work and study simultaneously. Classes are scheduled mostly on weekends or in the evening to attend lectures according to student’s convenience. Courses are offered on-campus, in correspondence or online mode. MBA or Masters of Business Administration is a 2 years full-time course. Students have to commit themselves fully so that they can start their careers in this field.

Age and Professional Experience – Executive MBA vs Regular MBA

An executive MBA is primarily structured for working professionals to help them climb up the corporate ladder. Students are enrolled if they have 5-15 years of work experience and currently working. On the contrary, it is not mandatory for MBA students to have any professional experience. However, some top institutes prefer at least 1-3 years of experience. Also, it is to be noted that EMBA students tend to be older than MBA students. The average age in most IIMs is 30 – 35 years, for an EMBA. Students pursuing an MBA are mostly in their 20s.

Executive MBA Admission Requirements

Eligibility criteria for Executive MBA vary for all B-schools. For IIMs, for instance, IIM Ahmedabad, the eligibility criteria are as follows.

Candidates must have passed 10 + 2 years of formal education at school level and 3 or 4 years of graduation in any stream from a recognized University.

The minimum age of the candidates must be 25 years. There is no upper age limit.

They should possess a valid GMAT/GRE scorecard.

Candidates must possess professional experience of at least four years.

ISB has specified that the candidates should have a Bachelor’s or equivalent degree, a valid GMAT/GRE score, and a minimum of two years of full-time work experience to enroll in an MBA program of choice.

Career Prospects after Executive MBA

A full-time MBA ensures excellent job opportunities, career growth, and better pay packages. However, Executive MBA degree holders will have similar opportunities too.

Acquiring skills and building leadership potential – An EMBA student who already has some knowledge in their work area can enhance their skills further. They can acquire additional knowledge in related areas. This not only helps widen their knowledge base but also helps in the promotion in their organization. In-organization growth and promotion – Chances of increment in salary and promotion are higher when the candidate has completed an Executive MBA program. Opens up career options- The course helps in attaining knowledge about varied managerial fields, thus, opening numerous career options. The candidates can change their field of operation within the organization or jump to some other organization. Starting new ventures using their acquired skills is also an excellent idea. Duration of course – Unlike a traditional full-time two year MBA program, an Executive MBA course is short in length. Aspirants have to devote comparatively lesser time than a regular MBA course. This makes it very convenient for the aspiring students. They can maintain their work-study balance. Company sponsorship reduces monetary burden- Organizations often sponsor their employees pursuing an EMBA. This initiative benefits both the employer and the employee. The sponsorship acts as an incentive to the employee so that they can be retained in the company. The fees for any Executive MBA course are high, so company sponsorship substantially reduces the burden on the employee.

Fees Structure of Executive MBA vs MBA

Here is an overview of the fees payable for Executive MBA and regular MBA in top B-schools.

INSTITUTE NAME CAMPUS LOCATION FEES FOR EXE. MBA FEES FOR FULL-TIME MBA IIM Ahmedabad 28,00,000 INR (1 year full-time program, course name PGPX) INDIAN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS(ISB) Hyderabad 35,78,940 INR Narsee Monjee Institute of Management studies (NMIMS) Mumbai 5,25,000 INR 19,76,000 INR Delhi University- Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) New Delhi 96,000 INR 2,24,000 INR Amity University Noida 1,46,500 INR (1st year) 3,36,000 INR (1st year) SRM University Chennai 1,20,000 INR 7,50,000 INR XLRI- Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur 4,10,000 INR 11,80,000 INR (1st year) Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resources Development(SCMHRD) Pune 5,08,500 INR 18,40,000 INR IISWBM Kolkata 95,000 INR 6,00,000 INR

Scopes and Prospects

Both Executive MBA and MBA courses have benefitted young talents who are working already or about to start their careers. Every company desires to employ qualified management graduates to further expand their business. Full-time MBA graduates enjoy 5 – 25 Lakhs INR after graduating from good MBA Colleges. EMBA offers high pay packages too. The graduates work in the below mentioned profiles:

Vice President- Human Resources (HR)

Senior Finance Manager

SAP Consultant

Business Analyst-IT

Operations Manager

Supply Chain Program Manager

Business Development Manager

Management Consultant

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Internal Auditor

Talent Acquisition Specialist

Associate Vice President-Finance and more.

The average annual salary drawn by top executives after completing an Executive MBAs are:

Designations Yearly Average Salary post Executive MBA Top Recruiters Vice President-HR 30,74,810 Prolifics Management Consultant 11,46,294 PricewaterhouseCooper, Deloitte, KPMG, Ernst & Young Operations Manager 7,76,976 Amazon.com, Genpact, TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies Senior Finance Manager 17,41,929 Vodafone, Wipro, Scope International Business Analyst-IT 6,07,486 TCS, Capgemini, Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions

We hope you got a clear idea about Executive MBA and its scope and fees and how they are at par with full-time MBAs. So, we hope you will make a prudent decision going forward if you are planning for an MBA.