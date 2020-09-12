A Bachelor of Commerce degree is tailored to provide students with a diverse set of managerial skills. At the same time, students are trained to build competence in specific areas of business. Most academic institutions offer a degree such that besides their major, students can also gain exposure to general business principles. This article will help you take a deep dive into the learning outcomes of an undergraduate degree in commerce.
Why choose a bachelor’s of commerce degree?
Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) is an undergraduate course spanning three years that can be undertaken as regular or distance education mode. It is considered the second most popular undergraduate program in the Commerce sector, popularly known under the names ꟷ B. Com or B. Com (General), B. Com (Honours) and B. Com LLB.
B. Com is an appropriate option for students who want to land a career in commerce, accounting, banking, finance and insurance. After completing this degree, students can take up a profession in management, advertising, law, journalism, mass communication, teaching, law, design and more.
Topics taught in a bachelor’s of commerce programme
- Financial Accounting
- Business Organisation and Management
- Principles of Micro Economics
- Innovative Venture Planning
- Business Laws
- Principles of Macro Economics
- Economics of Regulation of Domestic
- Business Mathematics and Statistics
- Foreign Exchange Markets
- Banking and Insurance or Financial Analysis and Reporting
- Company Law
- Income Tax Laws
- Economy or Financial Markets and Institutions
- E-Commerce or Investing in Stock Markets
- Corporate Accounting
- Human Resource Management
- Indirect Tax Laws
- Office Management and Secretarial Practice
- Industrial Laws
- Auditing and Corporate Governance
- Computer Applications in Business
- Advertising
- Cost Accounting
- Principles of Marketing
- Corporate Training and Development
- Personal Selling and Salesmanship
- Cyber Crimes and Laws
- International Business
- Consumer Affairs and Customer Care
- Entrepreneurship and Small Business
- Corporate Tax Planning
- Fundamentals of Investment
- Organisational Behaviour
- Management Accounting
- Fundamentals of Financial Management
- Business Communication
Bachelor of Commerce degrees can be pursued both at public or private universities. Several colleges offer this degree in some form or another, in almost any country of your choice. It is because of this reason that the tuition and overhead charges are expected to vary widely. On a similar note, the course curricula are likely to differ depending on the length of the programs, the students’ gap year subject or pre-university education, the university teaching mode and additional requirements tied to the qualification, such as internships or thesis projects.
If you are someone who wants to apply for a university degree with a strong desire to pursue a lucrative career to back it up, then this is the undergraduate course to go for. By opting for a degree in bachelor of commerce, you can acquire job positions in the public or private sectors related to the global economy or even have you influence on the business world. So, go ahead and learn more about Bachelor of Commerce programs, today! Send in your queries now.
