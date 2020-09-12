A Bachelor of Commerce degree is tailored to provide students with a diverse set of managerial skills. At the same time, students are trained to build competence in specific areas of business. Most academic institutions offer a degree such that besides their major, students can also gain exposure to general business principles. This article will help you take a deep dive into the learning outcomes of an undergraduate degree in commerce.

Why choose a bachelor’s of commerce degree?

Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) is an undergraduate course spanning three years that can be undertaken as regular or distance education mode. It is considered the second most popular undergraduate program in the Commerce sector, popularly known under the names ꟷ B. Com or B. Com (General), B. Com (Honours) and B. Com LLB.

B. Com is an appropriate option for students who want to land a career in commerce, accounting, banking, finance and insurance. After completing this degree, students can take up a profession in management, advertising, law, journalism, mass communication, teaching, law, design and more.

Topics taught in a bachelor’s of commerce programme

Financial Accounting

Business Organisation and Management

Principles of Micro Economics

Innovative Venture Planning

Business Laws

Principles of Macro Economics

Economics of Regulation of Domestic

Business Mathematics and Statistics

Foreign Exchange Markets

Banking and Insurance or Financial Analysis and Reporting

Company Law

Income Tax Laws

Economy or Financial Markets and Institutions

E-Commerce or Investing in Stock Markets

Corporate Accounting

Human Resource Management

Indirect Tax Laws

Office Management and Secretarial Practice

Industrial Laws

Auditing and Corporate Governance

Computer Applications in Business

Advertising

Cost Accounting

Principles of Marketing

Corporate Training and Development

Personal Selling and Salesmanship

Cyber Crimes and Laws

International Business

Consumer Affairs and Customer Care

Entrepreneurship and Small Business

Corporate Tax Planning

Fundamentals of Investment

Organisational Behaviour

Management Accounting

Fundamentals of Financial Management

Business Communication

Bachelor of Commerce degrees can be pursued both at public or private universities. Several colleges offer this degree in some form or another, in almost any country of your choice. It is because of this reason that the tuition and overhead charges are expected to vary widely. On a similar note, the course curricula are likely to differ depending on the length of the programs, the students’ gap year subject or pre-university education, the university teaching mode and additional requirements tied to the qualification, such as internships or thesis projects.

If you are someone who wants to apply for a university degree with a strong desire to pursue a lucrative career to back it up, then this is the undergraduate course to go for. By opting for a degree in bachelor of commerce, you can acquire job positions in the public or private sectors related to the global economy or even have you influence on the business world. So, go ahead and learn more about Bachelor of Commerce programs, today! Send in your queries now.