Introduction

The popularity of electric stoves has increased significantly in recent years. There increased popularity is mainly attributed to the fact that they are more energy-efficient, safer, reliable, easy to clean, and durable. But have you ever wondered how an eclectic stove works? Once you buy an electric stove, it is good to have a general idea of how it works. This way, you will know to utilize it to get maximum benefits. You will also detect and fix any problem that may arise without calling an expert. In this post, we are going to discuss how an electric stove works.

How does an electric stove work?

Electric stoves don’t produce flame as it is the case with gas stoves. Instead, they use electric current that heats the coil, which then transfers the heat to your cookware. Each heating element on the electric stove connects to its own control switch. When the switch is turned on, it closes the circuit connecting two circuits, each with 120V of alternating current (AC). Electric current transfer on both circuits, and when they collide in the heating element (coil), heat is produced.

Temperature control

Each burner on the Electric stove has a temperature control knob that regulates the stove heat. The temperature control knob has the thermostat closes the circuit to allow current to flow to the burner. When the burner reaches the set temperature, it opens to prevent current from flowing. On the other hand, when the temperatures fall below the set level, it closes the circuit again the process repeats itself.

The circuit system

All burners in an electric stove have their independent circuit. This means that when one burner breaks down, it will not affect other burners. They will continue to work.

Conventional coil versus radiant heat, what is the difference?

If you are keen, you must have noticed two types of electric stoves, those that use radiant heat and conventional coils. So what is the difference between the two, and which one is better?

First, it is important to note that all electric stoves use the same techniques to produce heat. What differs is how they produce heat. The main difference between conventional coils and radiant heat is how they produce heat. Radiant heat only focuses on heating the cookware while convectional coil heat both the pot and the surrounding air. Today, most people prefer stoves that produce radiant heat because they heat much faster and more energy-efficient than conventional coils. They are also more attractive and easy to clean. However, when it comes to maintenance and repair, conventional coils tend to be cheaper.

Benefits of electric stoves

· They are cost-effective

When it comes to overall expenditure, electric stoves are much cheaper the gas stoves. They are not only less expensive to buy and install, but their overall running cost is relatively low compared to gas stoves.

· They cook fast

Modern electric stoves use radiant heat that is energy efficient but produces more heat; this means that you will cook faster and at h same time save energy.

· Convenient

Electric stoves are convenient and easy to use. They are incredibly simple and easy to use. All their controls are strategy located and easy use.

· They have a wide variety of features.

Electric stove a have a wide variety of features, including child lock for safety, warming zone, temperature control, steam clean, expandable bridge zone, and much more that you can take advantage of to enhance your cooking experience.

· Safer

When it comes to safety, electric stoves are by far much better. Unlike gas stoves that risk catching fire, electric stoves are much safer because you don’t have to worry about the risk of fire. The best electric cooktop is equipped with incredible safety features that protect the user against injuries.

· Easy to clean

Electric stoves are easy to clean. All you need to do to clean them up is wipe with a dry cloth.

Cons:

They cook relatively slower than gas stoves.

The glass top of an electric stove can easily stain when foods spill on the hot burner.

They depend on electricity to function. This means that they cannot work in case of a power outage.

Conclusion

If you think of buying an electric stove, you are making the right decision. As discussed above, electric stoves are safe, convenient, easy to use, and equipped with a wide variety of features. However, if you want to get the best from your electric stove, you need to know how they work.