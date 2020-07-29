With the deteriorating quality of water in India, no one has direct access to pure drinking water. The presence of bacteria, viruses, dissolved impurities, cysts, chemicals and other contaminants has become inevitable in all sources of water. There’s one or the other problem with the water reaching every home. In this scenario, it has become more important than ever before to get a water purifier installed at every house.

While buying a water purifier, a buyer has to get the water at home tested and consider several important factors among which the priceis also an important aspect. This article briefs the readers on how to check the water purifier prices in India.

An Overview of Water Purifier Prices

Not all water purifiers for home fall in the same price range. Depending on the purification technology used and features available, the price could vary anywhere in the range of INR 2000 – INR 60,000. While the lowest priced ones are the gravity purifiers with ultrafiltration purification technology, RO purifiers are priced higher.

You should not be choosing a water purifier based on the price factor alone. The right choice depends on the quality of the water you get at home. So, before buying a water purifier for home, get the water tested at a lab to find out the contaminants present in it. Once you get to know this, you would be able to understand the purification technology you should opt for.

Once you’ve identified the purification technology, you can determine the right water purifier for your needs based on various othercrucial factors like capacity, features, warranty and after-sales service.

Checking Water Purifier Prices in India

Now that you have considered all the factors, it’s time to shortlist a model within your budget. So, you will have to start checking the water purifier prices in India. How do you check it?

Check Online

With access to the internet at your fingertips, you can easily check the price of different water purifiers on various online shopping portals. All that you need to do is type in the purifier model name in Google along with the word ‘price’. For example, if you want to buy KENT Prime Plus, type in ‘KENT Prime Plus price’. You will get the prices listed on various portals. This makes it easier for you to compare the prices of the particular water purifier on different shopping sites and thus decide the best deal. So, make a shortlist of all the water purifier models in your consideration list, check the prices and make a note of it.

Visit Retail Outlets

If you prefer buying water purifiers offline, visit retail outlets. Seek assistance from the salesperson to discuss the prices of the shortlisted water purifiers. You can also try to negotiate the prices to get a good deal.

Checking the water purifier prices in India is as simple as that. Determining the purification technology, features and other aspects is likely to be a time-consuming and daunting task, but checking prices is easy if you follow the above guide.